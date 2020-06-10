Haryana Governor transfers two civil surgeons after COVID-19 cases rise in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: The Governor of Haryana on Wednesday ordered the transfer of two civil surgeons in view of rising coronavirus cases in Gurugram. The two civil surgeons are – Dr Virendra Yadav, civil surgeon, Nuh (Gurugram) and Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, civil surgeon, Gurugram.

The two doctors were transferred with immediate effect.

Their transfer order, dated June 10, 2020, was signed by Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Haryana.

The Gurugram district on Tuesday recorded two new COVID-related deaths, taking the toll to 11. It included a 40-year-old woman with a co-morbid condition of diabetes and an 89-year-old woman who succumbed to the illness due to severe respiratory distress and multiple organ failure.

According to Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, the city had reported the highest single-day spike of 5 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.

Currently, at least 10 critical patients have been put on ventilator support in three hospitals of the city. It includes four in Medanta and three each in Fortis and Medeor hospitals.

Gurugram on Tuesday also recorded 164 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count to 2,329. Out of the total number of cases, 1,678 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are under home isolation.

A total of 640 patients have been discharged so far. Most of the new cases are in the age bracket of 21-40, as per the data. It includes people employed in private companies, students, healthcare workers, housewives, and police officials.

Data shows that 17 health workers, 2 policemen, 12 senior citizens, three children, 37 housewives among others were confirmed for Covid-19 positive. Of the 164 cases, 102 are men and 62 are women.

As of Tuesday, Gurugram’s contribution to Haryana’s Covid-19 burden was nearly 50%. Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and Jind are among the 38 districts across the 10 states reporting the highest surge in the Covid-19 cases currently.

The total number of confirmed cases in Haryana are 5,209, out of which 3,357 are active patients, 1,807 are discharged, while 45 have succumbed to the contagious virus.