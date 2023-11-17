High Court Quashes Haryana Govt Law Providing 75% Quota To Locals In Private Jobs

CHANDIGARH: In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, led by Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, on Friday quashed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020. This legislation, enacted by the Haryana government in November 2021, mandated a substantial 75 per cent reservation for the state's residents in Haryana-based industries.

The verdict, pronounced in response to petitions filed by entities such as the Faridabad Industries Association, reflects a contentious legal battle. The Act, aimed at offering employment opportunities to local youth, covered private entities like companies, societies, trusts, and partnership firms, specifically those providing monthly salaries below 30,000 rupees.

A petitioner, representing the Faridabad Industries Association, had contested the Act, asserting its inconsistency with constitutional provisions and fundamental principles of merit. According to the petitioner, merit serves as the bedrock for business growth and competitiveness.

'Unconstitutional', Says HC

Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, presiding over the case, declared the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 as ''unconstitutional'' and in violation of Part III of the Constitution.

This decision raises important questions about the balance between regional employment preferences and constitutional principles, emphasizing the judiciary's role in safeguarding constitutional values. The ruling has implications not only for Haryana but also for the broader discourse on reservation policies and their conformity with constitutional frameworks.