Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter makes emergency landing at Ozar airport in Nashik

NASHIK: Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah's helicopter made an emergency landing at the Ozar airport in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Saturday. All, including the Home Minister, are reported to be safe at the moment.

It is not known yet as to what forced the helicopter to make an emergency landing there.

Shah and other top BJP leaders are currently campaigning for their party's candidates in the poll-bound states of Maharashtra and Haryana.

Live TV

The Home Minister had on Saturday addressed a poll meeting in tribal-dominated Navapur area during which he said that his party has the highest number of MLAs belonging to the tribal and OBC community.

"A large number of tribal people and OBCs have chosen Narendra Modi to be their Prime Minister. BJP has the highest number of tribal and OBC MLAs today. Congress has done nothing for tribal people except making promises. BJP is working for the welfare of tribal people," he said.

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi took the initiative to make a memorial for the soldiers belonging to tribal society.

"The PM has taken another initiative to build Eklavya Model School in every block to enhance the pride of tribal society," he added.

In an apparent reference to Congress' repeated criticism of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said,'' During the Congress rule, around 40,000 people lost their lives due to terrorism but the Congress did not revoke Article 370."

"One day is still left for the Assembly elections. I challenge the Congress that if they are daring enough, then they should make an announcement that they will bring back Article 370 if voted to power," Shah said.

Union Minister Shah also trained guns at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for not opening his mouth over the killing of soldiers.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to carry out the surgical strike after Uri terror attack.

The single-phase Assembly poll in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.