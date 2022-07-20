Nuh DSP killing: Haryana Police arrests accused truck driver from Rajasthan

Gurugram: The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested the driver of the dumper which crushed the Nuh district’s deputy superintendent of police, who was investigating illegal stone-mining activity, from a village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. News agency PTI confirmed that the main accused in the case and the dumper driver Mittar, who is the son of Ishak, has been arrested by the police from Ganghora village under Pahari Police Station limits in Rajasthan.

Nuh DSP murder | Accused Mittar s/o Ishak in DSP murder case has been arrested by Haryana Police from Village Ganghora, PS Pahari District Bharatpur today: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/Skn5ZVGIF6 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Sabbir, alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case. "We arrested the main accused, Sabbir, alias Mittar, from the Pahari police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The accused, who is around 30 years of age, hails from Pachgaon. He had fled to his relatives. We are trying to nab his other accomplices," said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

The arrest was made shortly after Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said that door-to-door checking is being done to nab the main culprit and all steps are being taken to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

“Door-to-door checking being done. We are investigating the matter. We are taking strict measures to ensure law and order in the state,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said while replying to questions about the arrest of the killers of the Nuh DSP.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers downed shutters in Tauru town of Haryana's Nuh district on Wednesday over the killing of a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone mining.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a truck to stop. As the officer approached the truck to check documents, it ran over him. His gunman and driver jumped aside to safety. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Various organizations, including the Haryana PWD workers' union and school teachers’ association, took out a march demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Schools were also shut down in the town. Public transport vehicles were seen plying but there were very few people on the roads.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused and stern action against them, the protesters marched up to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surender Pal's office and submitted a memorandum to him.

Hours after the DSP's death, police said the truck cleaner was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them. Police also raided the house of the truck driver Mittar, the main accused, who was absconding but found that his family had already fled.

A senior investigation officer of the Nuh crime unit earlier said, "We raided Mittar's house Tuesday night but found his house locked. All of his family members are also absconding while the accused has switched off his mobile phone.”

The deceased police officer will be cremated on Wednesday at his native village Sarangpur in Hisar.