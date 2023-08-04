Nuh Violence: Haryana Government Takes Big Action, Transfers Officials, 250 Illegal Shanties Bulldozed

Chandigarh: In a major action, the Haryana authorities have bulldozed about 250 shanties in Tauru town and other illegal "encroachments" in Haryana's Nuh district believed to be part of action against those involved in communal clashes. The action comes came days after communal riots erupted in the Muslim-majority district on Monday following the attack on the rally. The violence subsequently spread to neighbouring areas and claimed six lives in total.

Demolition Of Illegal Shanties And Encroachments

The Haryana government carried out the demolition of around 250 shanties in Tauru town and other illegal encroachments in the Nuh district. These include shanties in Tauru town demolished on Thursday evening and seven houses on Friday which were along the route on which a VHP procession was attacked earlier this week. The action was taken in response to the recent communal clashes that erupted after an attack on a VHP procession.

Denials And Hints Of Link To Nuh Violence

While Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar denied any direct connection between the demolition and the recent violence, the Haryana Minister Vij suggested otherwise, stating that the "bulldozer is part of the treatment."

Forest Land Freed From Encroachments

The demolition also targeted structures on forest department land. Five acres behind the Nalhar Shiv temple and six acres in Punhana, among others, were freed from encroachments. Temporary sheds and houses built on the encroached land were razed.

Transfer Of Officials

As a consequence of the communal clashes, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar have been transferred to different positions. Singla will now be the Superintendent of Police, Bhiwani, and Narendra Bijarniya will take over as the new SP of Nuh. Dhirendra Khadgata will replace Panwar as the Deputy Commissioner of Nuh.

No Mastermind Behind Violence, Say Police

The police stated that there was no mastermind behind the clashes in Nuh and that the violence was the result of actions by several disparate groups. This contradicted the earlier conjecture of the state home minister, Anil Vij, who had suggested the existence of a mastermind.

Efforts to Restore Normalcy

Officials reported that normal life was gradually returning to the district, and no violent incidents had been reported for the past four days. The Haryana government set up a compensation portal to aid those who suffered losses during the looting and arson that occurred during the violence.

Vigilance On Social Media

The police are closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent the spread of fake news, rumours, and inciting speech related to communal clashes.