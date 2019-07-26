Punjab and Haryana High Court bans loudspeakers to curb noise pollution

CHANDIGARH: In an effort to curb noise pollution, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a complete ban on loudspeakers and in public areas. Religious places such as temple, mosques and gurdwaras have also been forbidden to use loudspeakers, without written permission of the authorities.

The court further ordered that no loudspeaker or music systems will be allowed between 10 pm to 6 am and that the noise level of the speakers shall not exceed more than 10 decibels.

The court, however, relaxed the rules for a period of 15 days in a year for religious and cultural programmes, allowing loudspeakers from 10 pm to midnight.

A high court bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu asked the Director Generals of Police, District Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police acorss Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure the implementation of the order.

Strict action should be taken against anyone violating the Noise Pollution and Regulation Act against those who violated the orders, added the high court.