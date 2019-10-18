Sonia Gandhi’s Haryana rally cancelled, Rahul to campaign in her place

NEW DELHI: Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s rally in Haryana ahead of the assembly election has been cancelled just hours before it was to take place.

The rally, in Mahendergarh, will now be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Though no reason was given by the party, the Haryana Congress said in a tweet, ''Shri @RahulGandhi ji will be addressing a public meeting at Mahendragarh today, at 2 PM. @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji will not be able to attend the meeting due to unavoidable reasons.''

According to an earlier announcement by Haryana Congress, Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to address a rally in Mahendergarh on Friday. Both the tweets have been deleted by Haryana Congress now.

The Haryana rally was supposed to be Sonia Gandhi's first public meeting ever since she took over the reins of the grand old party in August.

Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to campaign in favour of party candidate Rao Daan Singh, who is contesting against BJP minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

Possibly due to her poor health, Sonia Gandhi has not been very active in politics these days. She had skipped the assembly elections in other states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

She is also due to campaign in Maharashtra, which will also go to polls along with Haryana on October 21. Votes will be counted on October 24.