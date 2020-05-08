Stranded migrant workers in Haryana to be sent to their home states within 7 days, state govt to bear all expenses

The Haryana government on Friday decided to send back migrant workers in the state to their respective hometowns over the next week. The migrant workers will be allowed to travel without incurring any cost and the state government will bear all the expenses.

In the next seven days, migrant workers will be sent in 100 trains and 5000 buses to their home states. While 100 special trains for labourers will be run for Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, 5,000 buses will be sent to Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.