हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Stranded migrant workers in Haryana to be sent to their home states within 7 days, state govt to bear all expenses

In the next seven days, migrant workers will be sent in 100 trains and 5000 buses to their home states. 

Stranded migrant workers in Haryana to be sent to their home states within 7 days, state govt to bear all expenses

The Haryana government on Friday decided to send back migrant workers in the state to their respective hometowns over the next week. The migrant workers will be allowed to travel without incurring any cost and the state government will bear all the expenses.

In the next seven days, migrant workers will be sent in 100 trains and 5000 buses to their home states. While 100 special trains for labourers will be run for Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, 5,000 buses will be sent to Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

JEE, CDS, NEET exams 2020: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar asks Centre to remove uncertainty over dates

  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Jihad Vs Zee: Why jihadist conspiracy against Zee News?