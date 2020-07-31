हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HC grants anticipatory bail to former Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in sedition case

The Delhi High Court on Friday (July 31, 2020) granted anticipatory bail to Zafarul Islam Khan, the former Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, in connection with his 'instigating statement on social media'.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday (July 31, 2020) granted anticipatory bail to Zafarul Islam Khan, the former Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, in connection with his 'instigating statement on social media'.

Delhi High Court Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, granted the relief to the 72-year-old Khan after the police said he was no longer required for further investigation.

Khan's tenure in the commission expired recently.

The court was hearing a plea by Khan, through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing his age, health issues and risk of contracting COVID-19.

On April 28, Khan published through his official page on social media a post that allegedly had seditious and hateful comments.

On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

