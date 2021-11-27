9 warning signs of Cancer: Don't ignore if you notice these changes in body, take doctor's advice

New Delhi: If you notice any change in your body, do not ignore it. Sometimes these changes can be a sign of a serious disease like cancer. If detected early, the spread of cancer can be arrested, while ignoring early symptoms can prove to be fatal. While there's no need to panic, here are some signs that one should watch out for. It might be nothing serious, but don't ignore and check with doctors.

Losing weight

If you are losing weight fast, that too without trying to, be alert. Pancreas, stomach, oesophagus or lung cancer can lead to weight loss.

Swelling or lump in the body

If swelling or lump is seen in any part of the body, do not ignore it. Lumps in the abdomen, breast or testicle can be because of cancer.

Persistent cough

Persistent cough, constant phlegm for three to four weeks are worrying signals. Persistent cough, blood with phlegm and difficulty in breathing can be symptoms of lung cancer.

Change in mole or wart

Any change in a mole or wart shouldn't be ignored. Most people do not notice it, but it can be a sign of skin cancer. If a new wart appears or if there is a change in the colour and size of the already existing wart or mole on the skin, visit a doctor.

Blood in urine

Blood in urine can be a warning sign for bowel cancer. Change in toilet habits - for example if you go to the toilet more often than you normally do or if there is a problem of constipation - for a longish period, do not ignore it. Blood in urine can also be a sign of bladder or kidney cancer. Frequent pain during urination and pain in lower back can hint at prostate cancer.

Sensation of pain

If pain is felt continuously for weeks, and there's no plausible reason, it can also be signs of cancer. According to cancer researchers, pain associated with cancer occurs because tumours put pressure on bones, nerves and other organs.

Persistent heartburn

If you are constantly feeling a burning sensation in the chest, then it can also be a symptom of cancer. This happens in stomach or throat cancer.

Difficulty in swallowing food

Feeling pain or difficulty in swallowing while eating food, food getting stuck in the throat again and again - these can be symptoms of oesophageal cancer.

Night sweats

Sweating at night can also be a warning sign of many types of cancer. This mostly happens in the case of lymphoma. This type of cancer occurs in the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is a network of blood vessels and glands spread throughout the body.

Point to note: Once again, don't panic. These symtomps are not necessarily signs of cancer but in rare cases, they might be. So don't ignore your body and listen to it if it gives a signal and take timely action.