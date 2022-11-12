Air pollution: From eczema to allergies, toxic air causing skin problems among Delhi residents - how to keep safe

Air pollution has the chance to cause serious skin problems, dermatologists warn as the air quality in Delhi-NCR slipped to the 'very poor' category once again on Friday. "Gas chamber city of the world is surely leading to subtle skin issues like dark under eyes, losing the white of the eye to dusty yellow colour, pigmentation, eczema, allergies, photo ageing, skin wrinkles, and skin cancer which is on the rise. Delhiites, you need to do the best you can for a healthy lifestyle," says Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, a senior dermatologist in Delhi who is getting a lot of patients these days. She suggested following a healthy diet and burning camphor in the room to keep the surrounding environment healthy."Burn camphor in your bedroom before going to sleep (or in general) for 5-10 minutes daily to increase the oxygen molecules in the air. Besides, having indoor plants can also help maintain a healthy respiratory system. One should also drink lots of water to keep the skin healthy and hydrated," Dr Deepali Bhardwaj said.

She further emphasised consulting the doctor before adapting to any form of medication stating that airborne diseases have different impacts on different people. "Always consult your skin doctor before taking any form of medication, because airborne diseases can affect every individual differently and the requirements for the skin can vary too," she said.

Meanwhile a Mumbai-based dermatologist and hair plant surgeon, Dr Sonali Kohli said that air pollutants increase oxidative stress on the skin which leads to its inflammation, thus enhancing skin ageing."Pollution and oxidative damage of the skin have a directly proportional relationship. Increasing air pollutants increase the oxidative stress on our skin, thus leading to inflammatory and allergic skin conditions which further enhance skin ageing," Dr Sonali Kohli said adding that the pollutants that affect skin barriers often increase the chances of recurrent allergies and acne outbreaks.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Meanwhile, with an aim to boost the joint and augmented approach towards prevention, control and abatement of the menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has decided to tap the technical or academic expertise of the reputed scientific institutions working in the field of air pollution. As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, seven proposals have been approved by the Commission after detailed technical and financial evaluation and appraisal.