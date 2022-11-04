SEVERE air quality in Delhi-NCR: 5 indoor plants that will act as natural air purifiers

Air Quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category. On Friday (November 4) morning, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, while Gurgaon's AQI stood at 539, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India. An AQI of 400 to 500 or above is considered 'severe'.

While the political blame game is on and people are debating, yet again, if it's farm fires, vehicular pollution, or Diwali crackers that are most to be blamed, it's essential for us to take small steps. As experts have pointed out and it's now a known factor, bad air means not just the outdoor environment but even indoor air quality gets affected severely. While air purifiers are becoming a must, here are 5 indoor plants that one can place that will act as natural air purifiers.

Aloe Vera

This easy-to-grow plant has air-purifying abilities and it absorbs carbon dioxide during the night. There are nearly 250 types of Aloe Vera to choose from.

Spider Plant

In a study, the National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) found out that spider plants removed 95 percent of the toxic substance from a sealed Plexiglas chamber in 24 hours. This is a low-maintenance plant and is an apt indoor plant.

Snake Plant

From formaldehyde to nitrogen dioxide, this plant is great at eliminating pollutants. Since it absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen at night, you can keep this in your bedroom. Colloquially known as mother-in-law’s tongue, this is once again an easy-to-maintain plant that is good for indoors.

Money Plant

This is a very popular plant to keep at home because they are very low maintenance. It's a hardy plant and will survive in tough situations. An effective air-purifying plant, it is very good at removing indoor air pollutants like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene.

Boston ferns

Boston ferns are very effective in removing formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene as well as airborne germs, molds and bacteria from indoor air. These ferns are therefore ideal as an indoor plants. And thanks to their pretty looks, they make for amazing decor pieces as well.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)