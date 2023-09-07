Amid Concerns Over Medicine Safety In India, Majority Wants Mandatory Side Effects Disclosure: Survey

New Delhi: Recent incidents, including a voluntary recall of Digene gel and international concerns about Indian cough syrups, have raised questions about the safety of medicines in India. In response to these concerns, LocalCircles conducted a national survey to gauge the sentiment of citizens regarding medicine safety, with a focus on side effects.

Over Half Of Respondents Report Unknown Side Effects

In the survey, over 22,000 respondents from 341 districts across India shared their experiences and concerns. Of those surveyed, 52% reported that they or their family members had experienced side effects from medicines prescribed by doctors over the last five years. Notably, 34% indicated this occurred once or twice, while 6% faced such situations more than 10 times in the same period.

Demand For Mandatory Side Effects Disclosure

In response to whether medicine manufacturers should be mandated to disclose the main side effects on packaging or through leaflets, 85% of the respondents unequivocally supported this measure. Only 11% felt it was impractical or unnecessary, with 4% having different views.

This strong endorsement for mandatory disclosure aligns with the need to inform the public about possible side effects, particularly for prescription drugs sold over the counter without requiring a doctor's prescription. With information readily available on medicine packaging or in leaflets (whether in print or electronic form), patients can make informed decisions about their medications.

Concerns Validated, Call For Transparency

The survey underscores the significance of medicine safety concerns in India, with over half of respondents or their family members having faced unknown side effects in the past five years. Amidst recent incidents involving unsafe medicines, it is clear that transparency is a key concern for citizens. An overwhelming 85% call for mandatory disclosure of main side effects on medicine packaging or through leaflets.

Survey Demographics

The survey collected responses from over 22,000 citizens across 341 districts in India. A majority (68%) of respondents were male, while 32% were female. Of the participants, 43% hailed from tier 1 cities, 32% from tier 2, and 25% from tier 3, 4, and rural areas. All participants were registered LocalCircles users, ensuring the survey included validated citizens.