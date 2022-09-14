Benefits of music therapy for stress relief

War has brought ton many mental health issues to the forefront of reality. Before world war, there was no understanding of many psychological disorders and hence likes of Freud were also taken as "crazy men". Since then the advances in psychological therapy have greatly defined how people respond to the trauma war veterans and people, in general, suffer from.

It was only after the 2nd world war, that a new profession entered the arena of therapy- music therapy. Music has a very nurturing feeling which usually gives you those nostalgic vibes and with its natural ability to lift one's mood, music always makes you more connected to your body's core rhythm. Its therapeutic approach helps people improve their mental health and overall well-being.

Apart from the specifics of aiding in the treatment of various psychological disorders, music therapy is very beneficial for relaxing a stressed-out mind. The best part of music therapy is that you do not require any background in music to experience its beneficial effects.

Typically music therapy has a variety of approaches but 'Vocal psychotherapy' is the most effective when used for general mental health issues. Vocal psychotherapy uses various vocal exercises, natural sounds, and breathing techniques to connect with your emotions and impulses. In this particular practice, the person is able to create a deeper sense of connection with themselves.

When you tune into a music therapy session, you learn to identify your goals. For example, if you're experiencing stress or pain you may hope to use music to naturally change your mood and transcend you into a more relaxed mental state. You may also aim to use this music therapy for any sleep-related issues.

This way you will get to further tune into your emotions and allow your feelings to direct your action. You may also use music to change how you feel about a stressful event. For example, when you are angry you tend to listen to high-banger EDM/hard rock loud music or when you feel content you prefer to listen to smooth/mellow music.

Benefits of music therapy

The uses of music therapy are highly personalized and have a varied effect on every individual. Engagement with music can:

- Trigger those dormant parts of the brain that is the emotional centre of the brain.

- Relaxes muscle tension

- Relieves stress by releasing chemicals(endorphins) that help manage stress

- Can induce confidence, calmness and a sense of emotional intimacy

- By facilitating healing, it may also enhance self-expression

Key points

- Music therapy is distinct from sound therapy and requires a certificate of authenticity to conduct sessions of music therapy.

- It is an aid to the main course of treatment and not the sole intervention.

- Drum circles are not part of music therapy, it is more of an informal way of sharing music.

Recommended music commonly used

- Brown Music

- Lo-Fi music

- Low-frequency music

- Instrumental music

We can all vouch for the power of music and its use to aid in relaxation and healing (think of your last heartbreak!) So breathe, let go and let your body find its natural rhythm.

