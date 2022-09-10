NewsHealth
ANXIETY

10 Ways to Naturally Reduce Anxiety

Anxiety is not always breathlessness , it can also be silent and with no physical symptoms. Managing anxiety in today's day and age is becoming more and more imperitive especially aftern covid.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Your body's natural reaction to stress is anxiety
  • Unregulated anxiety may significantly lower your sense of well-being

Anxiety symptoms, such as uneasiness, dread, fear, or an irrational sense of impending doom, can be quite unpleasant. The discomfort and anguish that come with anxiety may be very difficult, whether it manifests as an unsettled stomach, heart palpitations, a tense tension that encompasses everything, or even a panic attack.

Even though anxiety does not belong on a spectrum like other psychological problems, it does vary from person to person and changes as per the situation. However, no matter where and how you feel your version of anxiety is a matter of concern and is worth consideration. 

Regular meditation practice physical activity, spending time outside or making a few food modifications are just a few lifestyle changes that might help reduce anxiety over time. Other methods, such as deep breathing and relaxation strategies, can offer immediate, all-natural relief from anxiety.

1. Take some deep breaths

Our breathing becomes quick and shallow when we are nervous. By inducing the body's relaxation response and bringing down our heart rate and blood pressure, deep belly breathing relieves anxiety.

2. Go for a walk

One of the best anxiety treatments, both short-term and long-term, is exercise. Muscle tension is relieved and worries are diverted by taking a walk.

3. Get distracted

Try anything to divert your focus from upsetting thoughts or feelings, such as running your fingers along the edge of your phone, putting your hands under cool running water, or colouring or drawing on paper.

4. Get a good night's sleep

A 7-9 hour sleep is ideal — we’re likely to feel less anxious and more confident.

5. Spend time in nature

The majority of us intuitively feel calmer and less worried when we are outside, but evidence supports that. Any time spent in a natural environment lowers our heart rate, blood pressure, and level of the stress hormone cortisol in our bodies.

Keep in mind that while home treatments may reduce anxiety, they shouldn't be used in place of professional assistance. Therapy or prescription medication may be necessary to treat increased anxiety. Discuss your worries with your doctor.

AnxietyRemedies for anxietyAnxiousnessFeeling lowstressfulAcute psychological stress

