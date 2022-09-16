Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd’s World Health Summit honours Homeopathy experts

Top Homeopathy pharma company Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd organizes the most prestigious World Health Summit in Dubai with an aim to promote Homoeopathy treatment across India and world.

The event aimed to showcase to the world the usefulness of Homoeopathy in the treatment of any health issue. Various homoeopathic doctors and practitioners participated in the mega event to support the initiative of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd to treat everyone harmlessly and effectively from not only India but all around the world. The event was a huge success as a lot of homoeopathy enthusiasts participated with full energy and confidence.

'The Pride of Homoeopathy' World Health Summit was organized in Dubai on 29th August 2022 under the supervision of Dr Nitish Chandra Dubey.

Also, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd felicitated homoeopathic doctors from all across the world who have been contributing to the field.

“Though this system of medicine was born in Germany, but now it has become an integral part of the Indian system of medicine where most of us are aware of the positive side of the Homoeopathic treatment,” said Dr Nitish Chandra Dubey, CMD, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd

“India is now one of the leaders in the field where we have many amazing doctors who are making the homoeopathic fraternity proud. And here we are celebrating each one of them," he added.

Actress Mandira Bedi, who graced the event, said: "My secret of fitness is homoeopathy. I would like to congratulate Dr Nitish for organizing such an event".

Politicians and celebrities like Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Renu Devi, Aviral Shashwat, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Azharuddin, Vikrant Gupta, and many more, were also a part of the event to encourage homoeopathy on the world stage.