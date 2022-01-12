Covid-19’s Omicron variant: Step up on building immunity with Vitamin C + Zinc & Kadha

The world has been dealing with COVID-19 for the last two years, and just when we thought we were slowly but surely finding our way back to normalcy, news of the Omicron variant came surging across the globe. Scientifically known as B.1.1.529, this new variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus is believed to have showcased various mutations and has been declared as a ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organization. With it spreading worldwide that too sporadically, the need to develop a robust immune system has become even more pertinent than before. So what can we do to boost our immune system? Can vitamin C and zinc supplements and Ayurvedic Kadha help? Let’s find out

Omicron and Immune System: What’s The Relation?

Variants are the usual part of a virus’ evolution and till the time the virus has the ability to infect, mutate and transmit, they will persist in spreading. Sure, there are vaccines and booster shots that will help strengthen the immune system and keep you protected, but small things like having a nutritious diet, staying physically active, keeping stress at bay, drinking plenty of water, and including organic supplements to your daily routine will always help develop a stronger immune system and body.

In the light of the latest surge in the Omicron cases, the necessity to develop a robust immune system has become more critical. It’s imperative to note that while there are no foods or dietary supplements that can prevent or cure COVID or its variant Omicron, healthy diets are vital for strengthening immune systems. Immunity boosters like vitamin C+ zinc and kadha- the country’s oldest remedy for cold, cough, and flu- may help improve your immunity response to the infectious virus.

Vitamin C +Zinc : An Effective Immunity Booster?

Studies suggest that vitamin c and zinc, among other nutrients, can strengthen one’s immune response. Research indicates that these two nutrients, when consumed together, can prevent or even plug in certain deficiencies caused as a result of poor nutrition, specific ailments, medications, or even pregnancy. Vitamin C and zinc are also recommended to people who wish to reduce the severity of symptoms associated with common cold and cough or to promote one’s overall wellbeing. They also have well-established immunomodulatory effects, potentially reducing the risk or the severity of infectious diseases.

So to ensure you build a solid innate immune system, including vitamin C & zinc supplements in your daily routine, primarily if your diet doesn’t comprise foods rich in these two nutrients. Some of the most common foods rich in vitamin c are citrus fruits like orange, grapefruit, lemon, sweet lime, green leafy vegetables, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, berries, peppers, and potatoes, to name a few. Meanwhile, a few common examples of foods rich in zinc include meat, shellfish, seeds, legumes, nuts, eggs, dairy products, and whole grains, among others.

While selecting the right kind of vitamin C and zinc supplement from the plethora of options available in the market, go for ones that have the following features:

It’s best to go in for a supplement that contains both vitamin C and zinc as it’s more convenient to have it in one go than take them separately.

The supplement should contain natural superfoods like acerola cherry, elderberry, rosehip,Indian Gooseberry (amla), and elemental zinc, which are known to be excellent sources of vitamin C and antioxidants. These help strengthen the immune system and enable the body to fight off free radicals while increasing the defense of white blood cells.

If the supplement in question is in the form of effervescent tablets, it’s even better, as they are high in absorption compared to conventional tablets or capsules. They are also more bioavailable and effective, which allows the vitamins and other nutrients to get adequately absorbed.

If the Vitamin C and zinc supplement you’re buying is plant-based, gluten-free, vegan, sugar-free, USDA organic, and GMP-certified then it’s just an added bonus.

Kadha

Kadha is a traditional Indian drink made of different kinds of immunity-boosting spices and herbs and is often consumed as a tea. It’s one of the most popular medicinal concoctions that has survived the test of time. An integral part of folk remedies, one is likely to find it in every nook and cranny of the nation with recipes that have been passed down the generations.

Preparing kadha from scratch can be quite a lengthy process. These days you get many herbal teas and products in the market that are being sold as kadha. If you want to consume kadha daily to build a robust immune system, then get yourself one that:

Is plant-based, gluten-free, vegan, sugar-free, USDA organic, and GMP-certified, with zero artificial flavours, ingredients, and preservatives.

Is made of adaptogenic herbs and spices like turmeric, black pepper, kulanjan, amla, dry ginger, shankhapushpi, coriander, echinacea, adulsa,bharangi, kalmegh, mulethi (licorice root), and tulsi, all of which are known for their immunity-boosting properties and for keeping cough, sore throat, cold, flu, and other kinds of respiratory ailments at bay.

Come in the form of effervescent tablets rather than tea bags or powder as the former is far more effective and bioavailable, ensuring better absorption.

So amid a sharp uptick in Omicron cases across the country, getting fully vaccinated and boosting the efficacy of the body's immune system with these immunity-boosting products will likely help strengthen the body’s defences against the virus.

(Brand Desk Content)