No Respite For Delhiites! Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’, AQI Touches 504 On 3rd Consecutive Day

The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category for the third straight day on Saturday morning, as per the SAFAR-India.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India, the overall air quality in the national capital Delhi (Overall) is in the 'severe' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 504. The latest ANI drone camera footage from the ITO area showed a layer of haze covering the city.

In the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) the AQI was recorded 571.

Delhi's Dhirpur on Saturday recorded an AQI of 542.

The increasing pollution in the city has escalated concern among the residents, who claimed that they are having difficulty breathing. "Since 3-4 days, pollution is very high. Delhi govt must take some initiative...now the situation is such that we have to wear masks...we are having difficulty in breathing," said Krishan Kant, a resident of Delhi.

Meanwhile, a similar situation was recorded in Nodia as AQI plunged to the 'severe' category recording 576. In Noida Sector-116 AQI stands at 426 and in Noida Sector 62 at 428 as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Speaking to ANI, Abhay Kumar a Noida resident said, "Pollution level has increased. It feels like getting choked...The air feels heavy."

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 512 keeping the air quality under the 'severe' category.

Delhi had the highest PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 levels in the country in October and has been experiencing a consistent upward trend since 2021, according to the Respirer Report.

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi-NCR is reeling under the 'severe' category, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday sought responses from the Chief Secretaries of the affected states and directed to take immediate remedial action and submit the action taken report before the Tribunal.

NGT in a statement said that immediate action is required for the prevention and control of air pollution in these cities to ensure better air quality to the residents.

"In view of the NGT seeks response of Chief Secretaries of the States where the cities AQI has dipped to severe, very poor and poor, are directed to take immediate remedial action and submit action taken report before the Tribunal," added the statement.