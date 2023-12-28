Diet Tips To Manage Stress Levels At Your Wedding - Check Experts' Advice

A wedding is a momentous and joyful occasion and planning the big day is exciting! But a wedding also causes nervousness about stepping into a new phase of an individual's life and organising a memorable wedding function adds to the stress. While making time for self-care, meditation, and yoga is important, so is diet. Proper nutrition can boost mood, alleviate stress and improve overall wellbeing. Three experts weigh in as to how to manage stress for the big day.

Diet To Keep Anxiety At Bay Before Your Big Day

Proper nutrition is very much essential for a stress-free wedding day. Ruhi Khan, Dietician at Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai, mentions the following items that one should include in their diet that will promote overall good health and well-being.

1. Magnesium-rich green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard in the diet help relax the muscles and promote a sense of calm.

2. Fatty fishes like mackerel, and sardines which are high in omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce stress and promote a positive mood.

3. Greek yogurt which is a good source of protein and probiotics...like its other roles to stabilise blood sugar and probiotics to support gut health it is also closely linked to mood and stress.

4. Herbal teas like chamomile, lavender, lemon balm etc also play a great role in managing stress due to their soothing properties which help promote relaxation.

5. Dark chocolates which contain antioxidants and compounds help to reduce stress hormones and improve mood.

6. Avocados are one of the great sources of healthy fats. It helps support brain health. It also contains potassium and B vitamins which contribute to stress reduction.

7. Blueberries which are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C help to combat the effect of stress on the body. They also provide natural sweetness to satisfy cravings.

8. Including a handful of almonds for a boost of stress-fighting nutrients. Almonds are rich in zinc, Magnesium, and Vitamin B, which support the body during stressful times.

Balanced Diet To Mindful Eating: Practices Grooms And Brides Must Adopt

Stress is inevitably a part of wedding planning, but taking care of yourself is key. HyugaLife Nutritionist Dt. Renuka Sunil Bachhav (MSc Sports Nutritionist) says that pre-event Nutrition is important. "During pre-wedding and wedding festivities, prioritise a balanced breakfast with protein and complex carbs to sustain you through the festivities and reduce the likelihood of feeling overwhelmed." Taking breaks, and elevating mood by having Omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods and adequate sleep are necessary. "If you need a break, grab some fresh air and snack on an apple or a bunch of grapes or any fruit for a quick, refreshing pick up. To sleep better, sip a cup of warm milk or herbal tea like chamomile to promote quality sleep and ensure you wake up refreshed for your big day," Bachhav adds.

Amreen Shaikh, Head Dietitian, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, shares, "Planning a wedding is undoubtedly a joyous occasion, but it often comes with its fair share of stress. Amidst the excitement, maintaining a healthy diet can play a crucial role in managing stress levels." Some essential tips by Shaikh include adequate hydration, intake of balanced meals, mindful eating and munching on healthy snacks. "Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support overall well-being. Prioritise balanced meals with a mix of proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to maintain steady energy levels," says Shaikh, adding, "Practice mindful eating, focusing on enjoying and savouring your food, which can reduce stress and improve digestion."

Cut Down On Caffeine Intake

Experts say limiting caffeine intake and alcohol consumption are key to beating stress, even if you are tempted to believe otherwise. "Reduce intake of caffeine and sugary foods to prevent energy crashes and mood swings. If you drink alcohol, moderate consumption is advised to avoid dehydration and to ensure clear-headed decision-making.," says Shaikh. Bachhav adds, "Opt for calming herbal teas like Ashwagandha, chamomile, or Peppermint instead of too much coffee or sugary drinks, especially in the afternoon, to prevent interference with sleep and maintain a clear mind during the day."