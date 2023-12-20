Weight Loss In Winter: How To Manage Your Body Weight In Cold Season

As temperature dips and the holiday spirit pervades the atmosphere, all you want to do is enjoy those tempting delicacies including cakes, pastries and hot chocolate, and bundle up in a cosy space in your home. Even when we are forced to go about our daily duties, physical activities take a backseat in the cold weather. Weight management becomes tough in winter and this is where fitness enthusiasts and weight watchers need to be cautious. Dr Aman Priya Khanna, Co-founder and Medical Director, HexaHealth, General, Laser, Bariatric and Minimal Access Surgeon, shares, "Embracing the comfort and delight of the winter season is a calming experience. But managing weight can be difficult during this period, and often there's weight gain. Lower temperatures, shortened days, and irresistible holiday deliciousness are primary contributors to the same." In this article, Dr Khanna provides crucial advice for helping people to maintain weight and general health over the winter.

How To Maintain A Healthy Weight - 8 Tips

Dr Aman Priya Khanna offers a roadmap for enjoying the holidays without compromising one's health - a well-balanced mix of self-care and celebration. Here are some tips provided by him to help you maintain weight in winter:

1. Stay Active: Make exercise a part of your daily routine. Indulge in activities like walking, jogging, or indoor workouts suiting your lifestyle and preferences. Remain motivated! Find an exercise partner or join a gym.

2. Eat A Balanced Diet: Ensure a healthy lifestyle through nutritious meals. Keep fresh fruits and vegetables for snacking and limit high-cholesterol, high-fat, salty, or sugary treats.

3. Embrace Portion Control: Be mindful of serving sizes and avoid overindulging, especially during special occasions. It helps manage calorie intake, supports weight management, and prevents unnecessary overeating.

4. Stay Hydrated: Drinking adequate water improves overall health and can help reduce adiposity. It can aid in weight loss by suppressing appetite, boosting metabolism, and enhancing exercise efficiency.

5. Prioritise Rest: Several studies have shown disturbed sleep patterns and inadequate sleep can lead to weight gain. The body's metabolic rate gets affected, disrupting appetite control, thus leading to weight gain. You also tend to have cravings if you are up late and many people give in to unhealthy snacking, causing further weight issues.

6. Address Stress: To avoid emotional eating and weight gain, find healthy ways to manage stress. Try meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in enjoyable hobbies.

7. Limit Liquor Intake: Alcohol inhibits fat burning, being high in kilojoules, increasing hunger and triggering cravings for salty and greasy foods. Thus, reducing its consumption during winter helps prevent weight gain.

8. Embrace Seasonal Produce: Incorporate nutrient-dense winter produce like kale, Brussels sprouts, citrus fruits, and sweet potatoes into your meals for a healthy diet.

"To summarise, following these tips can sustain a healthy weight year-round. Consistency is vital in your lifelong weight maintenance journey. Stick to these strategies to achieve your goals," says Dr Aman Priya Khanna.