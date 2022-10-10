Dr Ashok Kumar explains Heart Disease in Children

Heart Disease in children

Heart disease is difficult enough when it strikes adults, but it can be especially tragic in children.

Many different types of heart problems can affect children.

They include congenital heart defects, viral infections that affect the heart, and even heart disease acquired later in childhood due to illnesses or genetic syndromes.

Congenital heart disease

This a type of heart disease that children are born with, usually caused by heart defects that are present at birth.

CHDs that affect children include:

heart valve disorders like a narrowing of the aortic valve, which restricts blood flow

hypoplastic left heart syndrome, where the left side of the heart is underdeveloped

disorders involving holes in the heart, typically in the walls between the chambers and between major blood vessels leaving the heart

Tetralogy of Fallot, which is a combination of four defects

Congenital heart defects may have long-term effects on a child’s health. They’re usually treated with surgery, catheter procedures, medications, and in severe cases, heart transplants.

Some children will require lifelong monitoring and treatment.

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is the term used to describe the buildup of fat and cholesterol-filled plaques inside arteries. As the buildup increases, arteries become stiffened and narrowed, which increases the risk of blood clots and heart attacks. It typically takes many years for atherosclerosis to develop. It’s unusual for children or teenagers to suffer from it.

However, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other health issues put children at higher risk.

Treatment typically involves lifestyle changes like increased exercise and dietary modifications.

Others problems in children:

Arrhythmias

An arrhythmia is an abnormal rhythm of the heart. This can cause the heart to pump less efficiently.

Kawasaki disease

It is a rare disease that primarily affects children and can cause inflammation in the blood vessels in their hands, feet, mouth, lips, and throat. It also produces a fever and swelling in the lymph nodes. Researchers aren’t sure yet what causes it.

Heart murmurs

It is a “whooshing” sound made by blood circulating through the heart’s chambers or valves, or through blood vessels near the heart. Often it’s harmless. Other times it may signal an underlying cardiovascular problem.

Pericarditis

This condition occurs when the thin sac or membrane that surrounds the heart (pericardium) becomes inflamed or infected. The amount of fluid between its two layers increases, impairing the heart’s ability to pump blood like it should.

Rheumatic heart disease

When left untreated, the streptococcus bacteria that cause strep throat and scarlet fever can also cause rheumatic heart disease.

This disease can seriously and permanently damage the heart valves and the heart muscle (by causing heart muscle inflammation)

Viral infections

Viruses, in addition to causing respiratory illness or the flu, can also affect heart health. Viral infections can cause heart muscle inflammation, which may affect the heart’s ability to pump blood throughout the body.

