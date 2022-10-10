Dr Gautam Sharma explains Heart Disease in Women

Heart Disease in Women

The term heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions.

Although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart.

Despite increases in awareness over the past decades, only about half (56%) of women recognize that heart disease is their number 1 killer.

Learn more facts about women and heart disease:

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women

About 1 in 30 Asian women age 20 and older have coronary heart disease,

Although some women have no symptoms, others may have

Angina (dull and heavy or sharp chest pain or discomfort)

Pain in the neck, jaw, or throat

Pain in the upper abdomen or back

These symptoms may happen when you are resting or when you are doing regular daily activities. Women also may have other symptoms, including5

Nausea

Vomiting

Fatigue

Sometimes heart disease may be “silent” and not diagnosed until you have other symptoms or emergencies, including

Heart attack: Chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness, and shortness of breath

Arrhythmia: Fluttering feelings in the chest (palpitations)

Heart failure: Shortness of breath, fatigue, or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen, or neck veins

High blood pressure, high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease.

Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put people at a higher risk for heart disease, including

Diabetes

Having overweight or obesity

Eating an unhealthy diet

Physical inactivity

Drinking too much alcohol

To lower your chances of getting heart disease, it’s important to do the following:-

Know your blood pressure. Having uncontrolled blood pressure can lead to heart disease. High blood pressure has no symptoms, so it’s important to have your blood pressure checked regularly.

Talk to your doctor or health care team about whether you should be tested for diabetes. Having uncontrolled diabetes raises your risk of heart disease.

Quit smoking. If you don't smoke, don't start.

Discuss checking your blood cholesterol and triglycerides with your doctor.

Make healthy food choices. Having overweight or obese raises your risk of heart disease.

Limit how much alcohol you drink to one drink a day.

Manage stress levels by finding healthy ways to cope with stress.

