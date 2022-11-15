Dr. P. Venu Madhavi talks about eating right in Diabetes

Eat right and live well with diabetes

Managing blood sugar is the key to living well with diabetes and eating well is the key to managing blood sugar. But what does it mean to eat well? Simply put, eat healthy foods in the right amounts at the right times so that the blood sugar stays within the target range as much as possible.

Important tips include

Choosing healthier carbohydrates: All carbs affect blood glucose levels so it’s important to know which foods contain carbohydrates. Choose the healthier foods that contain carbs and be aware of your portion sizes. Some healthy sources of carbohydrate include whole grains like brown rice, buckwheat and whole oats, fruits, vegetables, pulses such as chickpeas, beans and lentils, dairy like unsweetened yoghurt and milk. It is also important to cut down on foods low in fiber such as white bread, white rice and highly processed cereals.

Reducing salt intake

Eating less red and processed meat. Instead swap them with pulses such as beans and lentils, eggs, fish, poultry like chicken and turkey, unsalted nuts

Eat more of fruits and vegetables

Choose healthier fats. Healthier fats are in foods like unsalted nuts, seeds, avocados, oily fish, olive oil, rapeseed oil and sunflower oil.

Cut down on added sugar.

Drink alcohol sensibly.

Get minerals and vitamins from food rather than from supplements.

