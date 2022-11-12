Dr Pankaj Gupta talks about treating Diabetes

TREATING DIABETES TAKES MORE THAN INSULIN

Diabetes continues to be a serious public health challenge. Since 1980 the number of people with diabetes has increased four-fold to 422 million, and in 2015 an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. This does not account for the additional impact of high blood glucose, which causes around 2 million deaths annually by increasing the risk of cardiovascular and kidney disease and tuberculosis. Poorly controlled diabetes aggravates the risk of debilitating and costly complications, such as blindness, kidney failure, heart disease and stroke, and lower limb amputations.

The condition is dynamic and there’s no permanent treatment for this disease. Since Diabetes is a progressive disease every drug in the armamentarium has its own age. After a few years the diabetic person starts developing resistance to the agent of treatment. The dose of insulin also progressively increases. Treating diabetes takes not only medications but also enough lifestyle changes.

To manage your blood glucose, you need to balance what you eat and drink with physical activity and diabetes medicine if you take any. What you choose to eat, how much you eat, and when you eat are all important in keeping your blood glucose level in the range that your healthcare team recommends.

Becoming more active and making changes in what you eat and drink can seem challenging at first. You may find it easier to start with small changes and get help from your family, friends, and healthcare team.

Eating well and being physically active most days of the week can help you.

