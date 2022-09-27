NewsHealth
Dr Rakesh Dubba explains the signs of deteriorating heart

It is important to catch early signs of heart problems

Dr Rakesh Dubba explains the signs of deteriorating heart

Everyone knows that crushing chest pain is often a sign of a heart attack. But there are some symptoms are far more subtle, but indicative of heart disease.

Watch out for these signs that might seem mild but could signal that your heart health is at risk.

  • Extreme fatigue
  • Shortness of breath
  • Change in exercise tolerance
  • Frequent digestive concerns
  • Sleep apnea, snoring, or waking up during the night
  • Edema/Swelling of extremities
  • Chest discomfort/Angina
  • Leg cramps
  • Heart rhythm and rate changes
  • Shoulder, arm, neck, back, abdomen, or jaw pain
  • Dizziness or lightheadedness
  • Persistent cough
  • Weakness in extremities

