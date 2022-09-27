Dr Rakesh Dubba explains the signs of deteriorating heart

Everyone knows that crushing chest pain is often a sign of a heart attack. But there are some symptoms are far more subtle, but indicative of heart disease.

Watch out for these signs that might seem mild but could signal that your heart health is at risk.

Extreme fatigue

Shortness of breath

Change in exercise tolerance

Frequent digestive concerns

Sleep apnea, snoring, or waking up during the night

Edema/Swelling of extremities

Chest discomfort/Angina

Leg cramps

Heart rhythm and rate changes

Shoulder, arm, neck, back, abdomen, or jaw pain

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Persistent cough

Weakness in extremities

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)