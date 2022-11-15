Dr. Rakesh Kumar Singh talks about Diabetes control

Why controlling blood sugar is important?

The sugar that we refer to in the blood is called glucose. Insulin is the key to let glucose into the cells for storage and energy. The body needs glucose for energy, but too much glucose can cause damage to the body’s organs over time. People with diabetes either do not have enough insulin or cells do not let in glucose leading to higher blood sugar levels.

When glucose levels are too high, the body stores it as glycogen, a process triggered by insulin. Many connected glucose molecules form the extraordinarily complicated structure of glycogen. Glycogen may be quickly and readily broken down again to create glucose as needed.

Glycogen is mainly stored in muscle and the liver, where it can make up as much as 10% of the weight of the liver and be released into the bloodstream (where it can be converted back to glucose but only used by the muscle). As a result, extra glucose is taken out of the bloodstream and stored.

Toxic effects of glucose accumulation1:

High blood sugar that is not managed can result in glucotoxicity (or glucose toxicity). Beta cells of the pancreas with damage are to blame. The body uses beta cells to produce and release the hormone insulin. Insulin draws glucose, often known as sugar, out of the blood so the cells can use it as fuel. The blood sugar levels can be controlled by this technique as well.

Hyperglycemia or excessive blood sugar might harm the beta cells over time. Insulin production is reduced, and the body becomes more resistant to insulin, which results in glucotoxicity. There is a strong link between oxidative stress and glucotoxicity. Oxidative stress refers to having too many free radicals in the body without enough antioxidants to fight them. This can damage the beta-cells and cause glucotoxicity as well.

What happens when blood sugar is not controlled?2

The glucose remains in the blood if there is insufficient insulin to transport the fuel source to the body's cells. This can eventually lead to several serious health issues.

Here are some ways diabetes affects the body and its health consequences.

Eye complications - High blood sugar can damage blood vessels in the eyes, which can cause diabetic retinopathy and eventually blindness.

Nerve complications - High blood sugar leads to nerve damage, especially in the hands and feet, which is why diabetes specialists recommend that patients inspect their feet daily to check for ulcers or infections.

Heart complications - Two out of every three diabetics have high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Low blood pressure (hypotension) is also dangerous because it can trigger heart attacks.

Kidney complications - Uncontrolled blood glucose also puts tremendous stress on the kidneys and can cause them to lose their filtering ability. This, in turn, causes kidney failure.

If left untreated, having too much sugar in the blood for extended periods can result in significant health issues. The blood vessels that provide blood to essential organs can be damaged by high blood sugar, which raises the risk of kidney disease, heart disease, stroke, visual issues, and nerve problems. These issues typically do not manifest when children or teenagers suffer from the condition for a short period. However, they can occur in some people with diabetes as adults, primarily if they haven't maintained or controlled their diabetes.

