Dr SP Sharma talks about exercises for heart care

Exercise for healthy Heart

Strengthening your heart is one of the best things you can do for your health. And as you know, the best way to strengthen your heart is to exercise. In fact, if you don’t exercise, you’re more than twice as likely to get heart disease as someone who does. If you have a history of heart disease or are just worried about your heart health, you need to develop a regular exercise routine. Experts recommend you spend at least 150 minutes doing moderate exercise per week.

Here are the 6 best exercises to strengthen the heart:

Walking:

Walking is a great way to strengthen your heart. Walking fast will get your heart rate up and is easier on your joints than other types of exercise. You can walk anywhere at any time. All you need is a pair of supportive shoes. Do a short walk during your lunch break or a longer walk on the weekend. You can listen to music, a podcast, or walk with a friend. The flexibility of walking makes it easy for anyone to do and to keep doing it.

Yoga:

Yoga is great for your heart health. Doing yoga will help you strengthen and tone your muscles. Certain types of yoga can really get your heart rate up, while still providing the calm that will lower your blood pressure.

Weight training:

Weight training will help you build muscle mass and burn fat and thus help your heart

Interval training:

Interval training alternates between short bursts of high-intensity exercise with longer periods of active recovery and is a great way to get a full-sized workout in a short amount of time. For example, you can do it by running for one minute and walking for three minutes, then repeating the cycle. Raising and lowering your heart rate helps to burn calories and improves the function of your blood vessels.

Swimming:

Swimming laps can be a full-body workout that will strengthen not only your body but your heart.

Cycling:

Cycling has been shown to help reduce the risk of heart disease.

