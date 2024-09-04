Empowering Your Health: The Essential Practice Of Regular Breast Self-Exams

Understanding and managing your health plays a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being. Access to relevant information empowers us to make informed choices and take control of our health. In the realm of breast cancer awareness, knowledge about risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of self-exams can significantly enhance early detection and improve outcomes. As breast cancer rates rise globally, particularly in fast-paced, developing countries, it becomes increasingly important for women to stay vigilant and proactive.

Dr. Ankit Shah, Consultant, Surgical Oncology, HCG Centre, Vadodara shares the essential practice of regular breast self-exams.

A breast self-exam is a methodical approach to examining your own breasts. Regular self-exams help you become familiar with how your breasts normally look and feel, making it easier to detect any unusual changes or abnormalities. While mammograms remain the gold standard for breast cancer screening, performing self-exams at home is a valuable practice for early detection and self-awareness.

What are the warning signs of breast cancer?

While a self-breast examination is an important practice for familiarity with your breasts, it is not a diagnostic tool for breast cancer. Only a qualified healthcare provider can determine if a lump detected during a self-exam might be a cause for concern. Nonetheless, recognizing potential warning signs of breast cancer can help you become more aware of your breast health. Some symptoms to watch for include:

• An inverted nipple or nipples that have retracted.

• Redness, tenderness, a rash, or swelling on the breasts.

• Skin changes such as dimpling or puckering that resemble the texture of an orange peel.

• Unusual discharge from the nipple.

A Step-by-Step Guide on Performing a Self-Breast Examination:

1. Choose a Regular Time: Designate a specific day each month for your self-exam, ideally a few days after your menstrual period ends. For those who are postmenopausal, choose a date that is easy to remember, such as the first of each month.

2. Stand or Sit in Front of a Mirror: With your arms relaxed at your sides, observe your breasts for any changes in size, shape, or contour. Look for dimpling, puckering, or texture changes in the skin. Check your nipples for any position changes or discharge.

3. Lie Down: Recline on your back and place your right arm behind your head. Use the pads of your left-hand fingers to gently explore your right breast using small, circular motions with varying pressure. Be thorough, ensuring you cover the entire breast from top to bottom and side to side. Pay close attention to any new lumps, thickened spots, or hardened areas.

4. Repeat on the Other Side: Perform the same examination on your left breast using your right hand.

5. Check Your Armpits and Neck: Feel for any swollen glands or lumps in these areas.

6. Raise Your Arms and Reinspect: With your arms lifted, check your breasts again for any changes.

Keep in mind that the majority of breast lumps are benign (non-cancerous). Your healthcare provider may recommend additional tests such as ultrasounds or mammograms for a comprehensive evaluation. Regular self-exams, combined with professional screenings, play a vital role in breast cancer detection and early intervention.