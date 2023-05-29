topStoriesenglish2615061
Essential Nutrients For Females Based On Age: A Comprehensive Guide To Women Health

Females require a daily dose of nutrition in all ages, from 20 to their late 60s and beyond. Here is a complete guide to women's health and nutrition needs through each decade of life.

 

The fundamentals of good nutrition stay the same throughout a woman's life, but as she ages, her body goes through changes that may need adjusting the exact nutrients she needs. 

For instance, although some vitamins and minerals are essential throughout a woman's reproductive years, others become even more crucial as she ages and her body's ability to absorb nutrients is compromised. Women may feel their best during every decade of life by understanding which nutrients are important and when.

Women in their 20s and 30s: Folate, Iron, and Calcium

Folate is essential for a healthy pregnancy if a woman wishes to have children since it helps guard against neural tube problems in a growing foetus. Folate collaborates closely with vitamin B12 to aid in the production of red blood cells in the bone marrow.

Low iron intake is typical for women in their 20s and 30s, and it frequently gets worse because of monthly losses brought on by a woman's menstrual cycle.

Calcium The circulatory, muscular, and neurological systems, among many other vital functions, depend on calcium for healthy bones. Because we don't achieve our optimum bone mass until our late 20s, it's crucial to have enough calcium in our diets during the first few decades of life.

Women in their 40s and 50s: Vitamins C and D, Omega-3s, and Flavonoids

Calcium and vitamin D work together to develop and preserve the health of our skeletons because vitamin D facilitates the body's absorption of calcium. The immune system of the body is also supported by vitamin D. 

It is believed that omega-3 fatty acids enhance brain function and heart health. These healthy fats also maintain and control the body's cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which is crucial at this time of life when a woman's risk of cardiovascular disease begins to rise. 

Flavonoids are antioxidants that help the body defences against sickness and maintain the health of the neurological and cardiovascular systems. 

Women in their 60s and Beyond: Protein, Fiber, B12, Magnesium, and Water

Protein helps keep the stomach feeling full throughout the day and is necessary for both muscle growth and maintenance.

Sufficient consumption of dietary fibre has been linked to a number of health advantages, such as the maintenance of a healthy digestive system and a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease and several forms of cancer.

A substance called vitamin B12 aids in the production of DNA as well as maintaining the health of the body's blood and nerve cells. 

Magnesium is necessary for numerous bodily functions, such as the control of blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and muscle and nerve function, as well as the synthesis of DNA, protein, and bone.

Other than these, water is closely engaged in every metabolic event in our body, despite not officially being a nutrient. 

As we age, staying hydrated becomes more challenging, yet it is crucial since water is involved in so many body functions, including digestion, waste removal, and saliva, which aids in food chewing. 

Instead of using dietary supplements, it is best to consume the nutrients listed above through food. Dietary supplements can be helpful in some circumstances, especially if you are nursing, pregnant, attempting to get pregnant, or otherwise at risk for a particular nutritional deficiency. 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

