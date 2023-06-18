Father's Day 2023: Crucial Health Tests For Dads Over 50 Must Take

Father's Day honours dads and the value of fatherhood, paternal ties, and fatherhood in general. It also celebrates the impact that fathers have on society.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Mr Gupta Kaushik (GK Sir), Founder of Mrigakshi Foundation, Mrigakshi Global and U&I Global Consultants shares the essential health tests for dads over the age of 50 must take.

"In a family, the father stands as the authentic backbone, embodying inspiration, strength, and education. He lays the foundation for the family's culture and living. A father's persona exudes forgiveness, free from pain, burdens, and unwanted loads. His innate understanding of providing and caring for his family is unmatched. A father's strength, confidence, and inspiration are not only for himself but for his entire family," says Mr Gupta Kaushik (GK Sir).

The finest gift you can offer your father this Father's Day is a health exam, despite the temptation to impress him with a bottle of red wine, an antique stamp collection, or a table at his favourite restaurant.

Health is wealth, as the saying goes. And we all hope that our dads live long, healthy lives. Even while a health exam may seem unimportant in comparison to lavish vacations or delectable dinners, your father will appreciate it afterwards!

A significant milestone, particularly in terms of health, is turning 50. Therefore, to enhance their quality of life, men over 50 must have regular health examinations. You and your doctor can find any underlying issues before they become serious by taking the time to arrange routine checks.

The family's dependence on a father goes beyond financial matters; it extends to their mental well-being. When a father is happy, the family's atmosphere is infused with joy. Conversely, when he feels sadness or sorrow, the family feels it deeply. The father's confidence directly influences the family's sense of security and assurance.

Hence, it becomes imperative for a father to maintain his physical, mental, and educational prowess. After the age of 50, he should prioritize his health, both physically and mentally. Our scriptures emphasize the significance of this age as a turning point for a father's well-being. To achieve this, the father should develop a connection with nature and spirituality. In the absence of familiarity with religious practices, two fundamental steps are crucial.

For fathers over 50, the following diagnostic tests are to be included in every physical examination:

Important Tests For Dads Over 50

Prostate Specific Antigen or PSA test

For men over 50, prostate cancer is a prevalent worry. Any possible problems can be found early on with the aid of a prostate exam.

Colonoscopy

Men over 50 should have routine colorectal cancer screenings. This can be carried out using several tests or a colonoscopy.

Blood Pressure Screening

Heart disease risk can also be increased by high blood pressure. Regular blood pressure monitoring might help you avoid problems.

Lipid Profile or Cholesterol Check

Heart disease risk can be increased by having high cholesterol. Dads over 50 should routinely have their cholesterol levels tested.

Blood Sugar Screening

An increased chance of acquiring diabetes exists in men over 50. Regular screenings can help identify any possible problems early on.

Eye Exam

As men age, their vision may begin to decrease. Regular eye exams can aid in identifying any problems and avert additional harm.

Mr Gupta Kaushik (GK Sir) mentions that before tests, a lot of care both physical and mental is required. Like-

Firstly, he should embrace the tranquillity of early mornings, seeking solace in silence and peacefulness. This allows him to observe his thoughts, feelings, and emotions, ultimately finding harmony within. Secondly, a father should embark on a journey of self-discovery, engaging in meditation, and immersing himself in the boundless power of spirituality.

Nurturing physical and mental strength is essential in this pursuit. Regular exercise and a balanced diet contribute to a father's physical well-being, enabling him to care for his family with energy and vitality. Simultaneously, mental clarity is nurtured through meditation, providing the father with the inner resilience needed to overcome life's obstacles.

By observing himself, a father can identify any discomfort or imbalance within. Whether it stems from materialistic concerns or deeper emotional struggles, he must address and alleviate these obstacles. Through meditation, spiritual enlightenment, and embracing fresh air, water, and food, he rejuvenates his mind, body, and soul.

Furthermore, a father should prioritize essential health tests to ensure his continued strength and ability to care for his family, community, and country. By removing any potential physical discomforts, he secures his position as the foundation of society.

"The immeasurable love and dedication of a father should be cherished and respected. We must learn from fathers, giving them the regard and reverence, they deserve as the God of the family," says Mr Gupta Kaushik (GK Sir).

Fathers embody unwavering strength and commitment, constantly striving to provide the best for their loved ones. Let us celebrate fathers and support them in their pursuit of holistic well-being, acknowledging their profound impact and the invaluable role they play in shaping the lives of their families.