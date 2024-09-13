Gen Z And Antidepressants: Understanding The Surge In Usage

Let's take a look at why so many young people, especially those in Generation Z, are using antidepressants. Generation Z, or Gen Z, includes people born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s.

Let’s explore why this is happening with the help of Dr. Chandril Chugh, Director of Good Deed Clinic and Senior Consultant Neurologist.

What Are Antidepressants?

First, let's understand what antidepressants are. Antidepressants are medicines that help people feel better when they are very sad or anxious. Imagine your brain as a big, happy garden. Sometimes, weeds (bad feelings) can grow in the garden, making it hard for the flowers (happy feelings) to bloom. Antidepressants help remove those weeds so the flowers can grow again.

Why Are More Gen Z Using Antidepressants?

Now, let’s talk about why more young people from Gen Z are using these medicines. There are several reasons:

1. More Awareness About Mental Health

People didn’t talk much about feeling sad or anxious in the past. But now, everyone knows it's okay to talk about these feelings. Just like you go to the doctor when you have a cold, you can go to the doctor if you feel very sad or worried. This is good because it means more people are getting the help they need.

2. Social Media and Technology

You probably know a lot about social media and the internet, right? Gen Z grew up with smartphones, tablets, and social media. While these are fun and useful, they can also make people feel bad. Here’s how:

• Cyberbullying: Sometimes, people can be mean online. This is called cyberbullying, and it can make people feel very sad or scared.

• Comparing Lives: On social media, people often share the best parts of their lives. This can make others feel like their own lives are not as good, leading to sadness.

3. School and Life Pressure

Gen Z faces a lot of pressure to do well in school and life. They want to get good grades, go to good colleges, and get good jobs. This pressure can make them feel very anxious and stressed. When you feel like you have to be perfect all the time, it can be very hard.

4. Big World Problems

Gen Z is also very aware of big problems in the world, like climate change. They worry about what will happen to the planet in the future. This worry, called “climate anxiety,” can make them feel very sad and helpless.

How Do Antidepressants Help?

When someone feels very sad or anxious for a long time, a doctor might give them antidepressants. These medicines can help their brain feel better. Just like medicine for a headache helps your head feel better, antidepressants help your brain feel better.

But remember, taking medicine is just one part of getting better. It’s also important to talk to a therapist, exercise, eat healthy foods, and spend time with friends and family.

Challenges with Antidepressant Use

While antidepressants can be very helpful, there are some challenges too:

1. Getting the Right Help

Not everyone has easy access to doctors and medicines. Sometimes, it can be hard for people to get the help they need, especially if they don’t have enough money or live far from a doctor.

2. Making Sure It’s the Right Medicine

Doctors have to be very careful to give the right medicine. Antidepressants can have side effects, and not all medicines work the same for everyone. Doctors need to check in with their patients regularly.

3. More Than Just Medicine

Medicine alone is not always enough. It’s also important to have other kinds of support, like talking to a therapist. Therapists help people talk about their feelings and learn ways to feel better.

Other Ways to Feel Better

Besides medicine, there are many other ways to help people feel better:

• Therapy: Talking to a therapist can help people understand their feelings and learn new ways to cope.

• Exercise: Moving your body, like playing sports or going for a walk, can help your brain feel better too.

• Healthy Eating: Eating good, nutritious food helps your whole body, including your brain.

• Mindfulness: Practices like meditation can help calm the mind and reduce stress.

More young people from Gen Z are using antidepressants because they are facing many challenges, like social media pressures, school stress, and big world problems. While antidepressants can help, it’s important to have a whole plan that includes therapy, exercise, healthy eating, and support from friends and family.