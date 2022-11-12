Guava Health Benefits: 5 reasons to include Amrood in your winter diet

Guava Health Benefits:Do you know why it is advised to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables? Well, these seasonal fruits not only improve your metabolism but have a fantastic affect on your immune system. Guavas, too, are beneficial for your health and are equally tasty as well. They are green both internally and outwardly and turn pale pink once ripen. Due to the exceptionally good nutritional profile, Guava has a number of health advantages. Let’s find out what they are.

5 REASONS TO EAT GUAVA EVERYDAY

1. Boosts Immunity

As mentioned above, Guavas contains all the nutrition that a human body needs. They are loaded with minerals which have the ability to strengthen our immune systems. The presence of Vitamin c makes it easier to fight off the common bacterial and fungal illnesses.

2. Bowel Movement

Guava seeds possess strong laxative qualities, and they are also high in dietary fibre. Therefore, it has been advised by experts to consume a guava every morning to deal with constipation. It improves bowel movements which leads to full intestinal cleansing.

3. Prevents Diabetes

Due to a low glycemic index, Guava also keeps a check on your blood sugar levels and prevents it from increasing. Moreover, the substantial fibre content promotes the management of blood sugar in a good manner.

4. Relives Stress

Guavas and the abundance of magnesium present in can also be the stress buster as it relieves muscle tension. Do nothing but eat enough guavas and you may relax and reduce stress in your body.

5. Weight Loss

Guavas are also high in protein, fibre, and vitamins which makes them effective as far as weight control is concerned. It also helps in managing thyroid metabolism and keeps you healthy.