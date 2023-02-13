Guinness Book of World Records: 500 People Set a Triple World Record in 3 Yoga Asanas

Bengaluru/ New Delhi, 13th February 2023: Yoga is connected to Indian culture and tradition. Yoga, which means "to unite" in Sanskrit, implies a way to have a healthy existence. Yoga aligns and strengthens the body while disciplining the mind via meditation. According to yoga, our health is actually influenced by our body's neurological system. Daily yoga practise helps to purify the neurological system, which keeps our bodies fit and healthy.

The Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre has grasped this achievement with yet another feat on Saturday, 11th February 2023 with over 500 people performing three different Asanas to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. The event conducted as part of the Mandala Yoga Festival in Bengaluru saw the participants performing Vashishtasana, Ushtrasana and Halasana Asanas under the aegis of revered Yoga and spiritual mentor Himalayan Siddha Akshar. Presided over by Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan, it was the largest group ever to simultaneously perform 3 yoga Asanas to create 3 new Guinness World Records.

Referring to the remarkable achievement, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “It is a matter of immense pride for Akshar Yoga R&D Centre and participants from all walks of life, who underwent intense training over the past few weeks to attain such a remarkable feat. From police personnel and nursing home staff to students and working professionals, all participants understood the essence of Yoga to perfect Vashishtasana (Side Plank Pose), Ushtrasana (Camel Pose) and Halasana (Plough Pose). We are elated with the successful completion of the Mandala Yoga Festival.”

The officials from the team of Guinness World Records invigilated all three record attempts by the participants and declared the successful completion, with 560 successful participants for Halasana (Plough pose), 510 for Vashishtasana(Sideplank), 572 for Ushtrasan(Camelpose). Three brand new additions to Guinness World Records.

Numerous yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life, including 250 members of the Karnataka State Police, over 100 disadvantaged youngsters, and children with disabilities all attended the Mandala Yoga Festival. The participants accurately reflected diversity because they originated from 20 different nations, including all 28 of India's states.

Such events make the importance of yoga and a healthier lifestyle something we should all aim for and achieve, there are some records you need to keep in check for yourself.