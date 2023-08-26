Health And Safety: Fire Safety Measures To Adhere To At Workplaces, Tips To Prevent And Protect

There are few situations that may be as terrifying as a workplace fire. An unexpected, potentially fatal, and challenging to recover from big workplace fire can cause business activities to be disrupted for weeks or even months. Not to add that it is your duty to safeguard your people with emergency action plans since their lives are at danger. Only using smoke detectors is insufficient.

According to Suresh Tanwar, Head of Audit and Consultancy, British Safety Council, India, "Workplace fire accidents have posed a persistent and long-standing challenge stemming from various factors. The recent fire mishaps at manufacturing facilities in Bharuch and Delhi in the past few months underscore the need for safety. While thankfully, there were no fatalities reported in these incidents, the aftermath led to injuries and significant property damage. "

Establishing fire safety as a paramount concern through proactive prevention, early detection, effective suppression methods, and meticulous evacuation plans are necessary. A notable cause for most fire accidents is the lack of awareness about fire safety and inadequate equipment.



Preventive Tips For Workplace Fire Safety

Here are a few modern advancements by Mr Suresh Tanwar, Head of Audit and Consultancy, British Safety Council, India that employers should consider for keeping their workplaces safe from fires:

Wireless fire alarm systems

Wireless fire alarm systems are designed for versatility. They can be adapted with the facility build and deployed wherever needed. Employers can install these systems quickly and move them whenever required. This allows for seamless integration with the site's development. Modern wireless fire alarm systems come equipped with heat and smoke detectors, which ensure better safety on site.

Thermal imaging cameras

Thermal imaging cameras with smartphone attachments represent the cutting edge of technology in fire safety. These devices can swiftly detect hot spots and identify whether heat sources have been sufficiently cooled or extinguished on completion of activities. The technology helps prevent potential fires, especially when flammable materials are present.

Quality fire detection systems

Installing cheaper fire detection systems is a rooky mistake. It is better to invest in a quality fire detection system which will help save time and money in the long run.

Quality systems are usually installation-friendly and can be remote for quick and convenient diagnostics. The technology may be useful for sites that are difficult to access, saving a potentially costly trip to the site. A smoke sensor with a built-in sounder, for example, saves the cost of buying two separate products.

Safety Audits

Safety audits offer an in-depth examination of an organisation's fire safety management systems and associated arrangements. The safety audits provide detailed recommendations benchmarked against industry best practices and specifications.

Such audits focus on critical aspects of managing workplace fire safety and offer a structured route toward continual improvement and best practice status. Ensuring periodic safety audits will enable an organisation to improve its fire safety management processes and will ensure its the current controls are suitable.

How can individuals ensure fire safety in the office?

Fires pose a global threat, causing havoc and requiring extensive recovery. Industrial fires take many lives yearly, devastating communities. Ensuring fire safety is vital for employers to protect their workers.

- Employees must be aware about fire escape plans. Clear pathways with exit signs ensure safe and efficient evacuations.

- Having enough fire extinguishers is vital for quickly controlling fires, and easy access empowers workers to effectively tackle outbreaks.

- Crafting reliable evacuation plans with backup options is crucial, and employee adherence to safety rules is vital for effective disaster response.

- Comprehensive training in using fire protection equipment strengthens evacuation plans, while mock fire drills improve emergency readiness.

- Minimizing fire risks involves keeping office spaces organized and removing flammable clutter. Setting up smoking zones away from fire-prone areas is wise, and strictly enforcing no-smoking rules in places with flammable materials and clear signs is crucial.

- Quickly getting in touch with emergency services is a crucial part of handling emergencies well. When employers take strong steps to make workplaces safe, they're playing a big role in creating a protected environment that looks out for people and belongings.

"Fire safety isn't just up to one person; it's a team effort that needs everyone to stay watchful, ready, and willing to work together," concludes Mr Suresh.

