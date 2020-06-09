Honey: Know about its medicinal properties, benefits, and nutritional value

Honey a liquid which was discovered back in ancient times continues to hold its importance even today due to its rich medicinal properties and health benefits. The sweet liquid produced by bees using the nectar from flowers has got several nutritional value hidden inside it. It is prepared by bees after a fairly lengthy process in several stages.

The benefits of honey are also mentioned prominently in Ayurveda where it is used in medicinal purpose. Humans today use honey in several form, be it for consumption or skincare. Honey makes a healthy replacement of refined sugar and therefore health freaks are often seen switching to the use of this golden amber.

Honey is a rich source of essential nutrients, minerals and vitamins. The main nutrient of honey is Fructose, carbohydrates, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin C and amino acids.

Here's some major health benefits of honey:

- Healing wounds and burns : Having antiseptic properties, honey is useful to cure cuts, burns, and wounds as it protects the skin from infection.

- Reducing the duration of diarrhea: According to research-based reviews on honey, it has been shown to decrease the severity and duration of diarrhea. Honey also promotes increased potassium and water intake, which is particularly helpful when experiencing diarrhea.

- Uses of honey for weight loss in : Honey is one of the most easily available and effective liquid for those trying to reduce weight ase there is no fat in honey at all. Along with keeping weight under control, it also reduces the cholesterol level of the body.

- Replacing added sugar in the diet: Honey is the most ideal substitute for sugar in the diet with good taste. Refined sugar in the diet provides excess calories with no nutritional benefit. This can lead to an increased body weight, which comes with an increased risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

- Honey helps in cough relief: The antibacterial properties which are present in honey helps in curing cough. It also prevents the infection from growing further and it also dilutes the phlegm.

- Honey also helps in improving cholesterol: High LDL cholesterol levels is a strong risk factor for heart disease. This type of cholesterol plays a major role in atherosclerosis, the fatty buildup in your arteries that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Benefits for skin:

Honey also helps in improving the skin. It has properties that absorb the surrounding moisture and helps in cleansing and getting back skin moisture. People who have very dry skin are recommended to use honey to keep their skin moist.

- For those people who have dry skin: Take one tablespoon of honey and apply it on the dry part of the skin. Let it dry for 15-20 minutes and then wash off with cold water. Use it for 2-3 times in a week.

- For skin whitening: To increase the radiance of the face, you should use a face pack prepared with honey. You can prepare face packs with honey and lemon, honey and milk, honey and banana and honey and yogurt.

Coming to the properties of Honey, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Nutrient Database, one tablespoon of honey contains 64 calories, 17.3 grams (g) of sugar, and 0 g of fiber, fat, and protein. Honey is known to have antioxidant, antimicrobial, and soothing effects.

Honey is made up of glucose, fructose, and minerals, such as iron, calcium, phosphate, sodium chloride, potassium, and magnesium.

The magical product packed with several benefits is a gift of nature to humankind which should be made good use of.