How to safeguard yourself from allergic diseases? Expert Dr Prashant Jerath explains

According to Research by National Health Portal of India, Approximately 20% to 30 % of the total population in India suffers from at least one allergic disease. According to the leading experts in allergy, an allergic reaction begins in the immune system. Our immune system protects us from invading organisms that can cause illness. If you have an allergy, your immune system mistakes an otherwise harmless substance as an invader. This substance is called an allergen. The immune system overreacts to the allergen by producing Immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies. These antibodies travel to cells that release histamine and other chemicals, causing an allergic reaction.

An expert in the field, Dr Prashant Jerath explainst some FAQS about allergic reactions, and how to treat them.

What leads to allergic diseases?

"An allergy is a hypersensitivity disorder of the immune system. Allergic reactions occur when a person’s immune system reacts to normally harmless substances in the environment. A substance that causes a reaction is called an allergen," says Dr Jerath.

These reactions are acquired, predictable, and rapid. Allergy is one of the four forms of hypersensitivity and is formally called type I (or immediate) hypersensitivity. Allergic reactions are distinctive because of excessive activation of certain white blood cells called mast cells and basophils by a type of antibody called Immunoglobulin E (IgE). This reaction results in an inflammatory response which can range from uncomfortable to dangerous medical conditions.

Why it is important to get tested?

"Allergies are among the most common chronic conditions worldwide. Symptoms of allergies range from making you miserable to putting you at risk for life-threatening reactions. Allergies can play a major role in conditions such as asthma," says Dr Jerath.

"In some people, severe allergies to environment, diet or medicines allergens may result in life-threatening reactions called anaphylaxis. Food allergies and reactions to the venom of stinging insects such as wasps and bees are often associated with severe reactions," he adds.

An allergic reaction typically triggers symptoms in the nose, lungs, throat, sinuses, ears, lining of the stomach or on the skin.Hence it's important to get tested for allergic diseases.

How to prevent allergic diseases?

The only ways are to avoid the allergen, take medication for the same, and for severe allergies take immunotherapy which can only be done under close supervision of your doctor.

Why one must reach a reputed testing centre for allergic diseases?

"If you or your child have allergy symptoms, an allergist / immunologist, often referred to as an allergist, can help you with a diagnosis. An allergist has advanced training and experience to properly diagnose the allergy and help you feel better and live better," says Dr Jerath.

Not all the tests can be done by Skin-Prick, many times they’re detected by ELISA or RAST allergy testing hence going to a good lab is really important. Allergy blood tests may be referred to as immunoassay tests and include : Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA, or EIA). Radioallergosorbent test (RAST). The ELISA test measures the amount of allergen-specific antibodies in your blood.

The RAST test also looks for specific allergen-related antibodies in order to identify your allergy triggers. Since the introduction of the ELISA test, RAST testing has not typically been used.

Dr Prashant Jerath's Jerath Path Labs has launched 8 centres in Punjab of cosmetology, the brand has 100 products in cosmetology which are curated by dermatologists and are hypo-allergic cosmetic products.

One such diagnostic centre that offers the diagnostics to treatment of the allergy. This one-of-its-kind lab has emerged as one of the most sought-after pathology centres that detects all kinds of allergies related to Food, Skin, Dust, Eye, Insect-Sting, Drug & Eczema.