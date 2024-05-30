The global prevalence of tobacco usage among individuals aged >15 years was estimated at 22.3% in 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In India, approximately 1 in 2 males and 1 in 10 females use tobacco, with smoking being the most common form of consumption.

Smokers are at a higher risk of developing various health issues and diseases compared to non-smokers. Notably, there has been an increasing trend in female smokers, influenced by factors such as age, socioeconomic status, psychological factors, and cultural influences. The use of tobacco products, including smoking, poses significant health risks for women, impacting fertility and overall health.

Female smokers are at a greater risk of heart disease compared to their male counterparts. Additionally, smoking can lead to breathing issues and increase the risk of various cancers, such as lung, breast, and cervical cancers, as well as thromboembolism.

Here are some ways how tobacco Affects women's health as shared by Dr Ruby Yadav, Consultant Fertility Specialist, Renew Healthcare, Kolkata:

Affects of Smoking during Adolescence

Smoking can lead to painful and irregular periods, respiratory problems, decreased physical fitness, concentration issues, mood swings, or even depression.

Smoking and Fertility

Smoking has been linked to reduced fertility by accelerating ovarian aging and leading to a decrease in egg count, ovulation problems, and thus resulting up to 30% lower pregnancy rates. It can also damage the genetic material in eggs, resulting in an increased risk of miscarriages.

Smoking and Pregnancy

Smoking during pregnancy poses significant risks, including growth restriction, low birth weight, preterm delivery, pregnancy complications, and birth defects such as cleft lip and cleft palate. It is also associated with premature deliveries, ectopic pregnancies, and chromosome abnormalities, such as Down syndrome.

Affects of Smoking on Unborn Child

Infants born to mothers who smoke during pregnancy are at higher risk for sudden infant death syndrome, delayed growth and development, and long-term health issues such as bronchial asthma, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

Menopause and Smoking

Early onset of menopause, severe menopausal symptoms, and reduced bone health can be seen in women who smoke.



Females must quit smoking to mitigate these risks. Raising awareness and providing targeted support can empower women to make informed choices and reduce the impact of tobacco-related diseases, ensuring a healthier future for women.