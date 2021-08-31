हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
If not done right then oiling can actually make your hair fall

Image for representation

Oiling your hair dates back centuries; hair needs some amount of natural oil to maintain its colour, shine and lustre and to help protect it from the harmful sun.

"When you oil your hair, it helps to improve circulation in the scalp and stimulates the hair follicle. While there is no direct relation to oiling and hair growth, proper oiling can protect your hair and prevent it from getting dry," believes Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Oiling the hair helps:

* By preventing the hair from becoming dry

* By sealing the cuticle and helping the hair strands heal.

Oiling needs to be done in the right manner for it to actually benefit your hair. Make sure that you don't rub the oil in too harshly and don't leave it for more than one hour. If you leave the oil for a long time, it can clog the pores and cut off the oxygen reaching the hair leading to damaged hair, boils on the scalp and eventually hair fall.

Also, oiling is not suitable for people who are suffering from dandruff or have a naturally oily scalp. Leaving the oil on for too long attracts dust and particles to the scalp. Different hair oils have different benefits and you can select one according to your hair concern just don`t go overboard with it.

