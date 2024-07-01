Advertisement
International Doctors' Day: Why We Celebrate Doctors

Every day World's comes along on 1st of july and celebrates the international doctor’s day. We celebrate many occasions for mostly everything. This day is very important and has its own strong significance. Let's discover why doctor's day is celebrated. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Imagine a place where you are ill and got injured and there is no source that can cater you in that difficult time. Got goosebumps. It is natural. Doctors are those unsung heroes who dedicate their life to others. Soldiers  and doctors both are saving lifes. They are giving their all for us without asking anything in return. So we can at least recognise their efforts by dedicating a day to them and show that we do care for the doctor’s. 

Let’s Understand The Importance of Doctors 

Healthier Future: Doctors are the ones who forges the future to a healthier future. Without good and stable health no nation can grow. A healthy population makes a developed and strong nation where a public whose health is being neglected will not be able to contribute in the future.

Doctor’s cannot create miracles alone; they require our support too. The healthy habits which uplifts the lifestyle makes the youth fitter and healthier. Building a perception that contributes to a healthy lifestyle is also very helpful. The doctors are in service for 24 hours and they do not take rest. Ultimately it is very needed.

Celebrating Every Doctor:

From the rural general practitioner in a small village to the specialised surgeon in a bustling city hospital, all doctors deserve our appreciation. They work long hours, face demanding situations, and make critical decisions that impact lives. Many doctors sacrifice their personal lives to be on call 24/7, ready to answer the call of duty whenever needed. Their dedication and commitment are truly remarkable.

Valuing: Doctors values the life more than anything, Making all humans diseases free is the ultimate gola but to reach there. Not single person's effort can make it up. This requires the attention of whole who wants t be healed and who is healing.

International Doctors' Day is a celebration, but it's also a call to action. Let's celebrate the world's healers, but let's also work towards building a future where they are valued, supported, and empowered to continue their vital work.

