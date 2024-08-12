International Youth Day 2024: Nurturing Mental Well-Being In Indian Youth; A Path Through Meditation

During this time, young adults also acquire cognitive and social-emotional skills that shape their not only existing, but also future well-being, along with the ability to assume adult roles in society.

The environment in which young people grow profoundly influences their mental health. Globally, 10% of children and adolescents experience a mental disorder, yet most do not seek help or receive adequate care, as per the WHO. Alarmingly, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-19-year-olds. Failing to address mental health during these formative years can have lifelong consequences, limiting opportunities for leading fulfilling lives.

In this context, the resurgence of interest in traditional yogic and meditative practices comes as a panacea. Rooted in traditional Indian Knowledge Systems, yoga-based non-invasive and non-pharmacological approaches and interventions support the building of mental resilience and overall well-being.

Building mental resilience

Unlike modern treatments that often focus on symptomatic relief, meditative practices aim to address the root causes of unrest. Their holistic approach to health emphasizes balance and harmony within the body and mind. In fact, scientific studies have demonstrated the mental health benefits of meditation.

For instance, a randomized controlled trial (RCT) showed that 79 students aged 13-15 who practiced meditation daily for one to two years experienced significant improvements in attention and conflict resolution compared to 76 control students who did not meditate. Another RCT of daily meditation over four months revealed significant reductions in psychological distress and anxiety among 16-year-old high school students compared to a control group that did not practice meditation.

Thus, the emerging evidence and growing popularity of holistic approaches suggest that meditation should be acknowledged, encouraged, and evaluated as a valuable addition to existing mental health management strategies.

Beyond physical postures

While yoga is often perceived as a series of physical postures (asanas), its scope extends far beyond the physical postures. The ancient texts describe an eight-fold path, or Ashtanga Yoga, which includes ethical guidelines (Yamas and Niyamas), physical postures (Asanas), breath control (Pranayama), sensory withdrawal (Pratyahara), concentration (Dharana), meditation (Dhyana), and ultimately, a state of non-judgemental awareness or bliss (Samadhi). Each aspect contributes to mental and emotional well-being, fostering a balanced and resilient mind.

Introducing yogic practices in the youth’s lifestyle

Incorporating these practices into daily life can be transformative for Indian youth. Schools and universities are beginning to recognize the importance of mental health education, integrating a combination of yogic, breathwork and meditative techniques into their curriculums. Programmes like these teach students how to manage stress, improve concentration, and enhance emotional intelligence.

Further, a simplified daily routine might include a dedicated time for brief morning and evening breathwork meditations. The practice helps in grounding the mind and reducing the incessant mental chatter that contributes to stress. Complementing meditation with yoga asanas can further enhance physical and mental health, promoting relaxation and flexibility.

Developing personality

The benefits of these practices are not just theoretical. These practices offer tools for self-regulation and resilience, empowering youth to face life's challenges with confidence. For example, a college student struggling with anxiety might find solace in daily meditation sessions, gradually noticing a reduction in panic attacks and an increase in overall calmness. Similarly, a young professional facing burnout can rejuvenate through regular yogic practice, finding a renewed sense of purpose and energy.

Overall, there is a growing recognition of the need to integrate traditional practices with contemporary life. The youth, in particular, stand to benefit immensely from the wisdom of yogic and meditative practices. Embracing these practices does not mean rejecting modern advancements in mental health care. Instead, it involves creating a complementary approach that leverages the best of both worlds. By embracing this heritage, we can create a present and a future where mental well-being is a priority, and every young person has an opportunity to flourish.