Lowering high blood pressure to aiding digestion - 6 health benefits of pomegranates

Nutrient-packed pomegranates are known to be excellent for health. Loaded with vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E, as well as folic acid, antioxidants in pomegranates are known to work wonders. Keeping blood pressure in check, controlling Type 2 diabetes, managing triglyceride levels - the health benefits of pomegranates are many. However, if you have any distinct health issues like low blood pressure, or allergies, among others, check with your doctor about pomegranate consumption.

Good for heart health

Fruits high like pomegranates that are high in polyphenols can be good in controlling heart diseases. Antioxidants present in pomegranate can act as a ‘ blood thinner’. It can also prevent atherosclerosis - a disease of the arteries that sees the deposition of fatty material on their inner walls. Eating pomegranates can help remove excess fat and thus prevent the hardening of artery walls.

Useful for people with arthritis

Pomegranate has the ability to reduce inflammation and some studies have shown that it can fight the enzyme that damages the cartilage.

Reduces high blood pressure

As per some studies, pomegranate extract may reduce oxidative stress, inflammation in the arteries, and lower blood pressure. Punicic acid in pomegranates is known to reduce blood pressure, along with cholesterol levels and triglycerides.

Boosts brain health

Drinking pomegranate juice regularly can be beneficial for memory. A study showed that regular consumption of the juice improved people's memory - both visual and verbal.

Helps in digestion

Rich in fibre, pomegranates can be very good for digestive health. If people consume too much of fast food, their body gets deprived of the essential fibre, which in turn leads to digestive problems. If you add pomegranate to you diet, it can boost your digestive health.

Pomegranate peel for dandruff and hair loss

Some reports mention that pomegranate peels when added to hair oil and applied to roots can help one combat dandruff and fight hair loss.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.