Monsoon Fitness: 8 Best Indoor Exercises To Keep You Active On Rainy Days

The monsoon season in India brings a respite from the terrible summer heat and plants and flowers breathe a sigh of relief. But the rainy season also curtails your outdoor activities and it's especially tough on those who work out outside like going for a run or jog, or travel to visit gyms and other exercise classes. But don't use heavy rains as an excuse to give up or compromise on your fitness routine. Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle, shares some of the best indoor exercises you can do to stay active in monsoon.

Indoor Exercises To Stay Fit In Monsoon

It is imperative that you continue your physical activity on rainy days, says Dr Rohini Patil. She adds, "There are many indoor things you may take part in to keep up your fitness level throughout the rainy season." You can stay active inside by engaging in the following activities, as advised by Dr Patil:

1. Body Weight Exercises: These exercises require no equipment and take up the least amount of space in your room. Exercises include planks, squats, and push-ups.

2. Yoga: Yoga is the best approach to improve your flexibility. You can do yoga at home. It also helps to improve mental health and bring about a sense of calmness. You can refer to some apps and some YouTube videos.

3. Dancing Workouts: Dancing is the best way to improve your flexibility and for elevating emotions. You just need to play your favourite music and just move your body with rhythm.

4. Stair Climbing: Instead of using lifts, you can use stairs. This helps to strengthen your legs and improve your heart rate. It is the best cardio workout.

5. Indoor Cycling: Static cycling helps strengthen your leg muscles.

6. Use Resistance Bands: These bands are easily available in the market and very easy to carry anywhere. These bands are useful for muscle strengthening.

7. Pilates: It improves your strength, posture and flexibility.

8. Circuit Training: First set your workout routine and then put together exercises, each of which focuses on different body parts. And practice them on a regular daily basis.

"While working out, staying hydrated is most important. Also, when it comes to working out, rain or shine, you need to stay motivated and work towards your fitness goals regularly," says Dr Patil.



