Weight Loss: How To Stick To Your Fitness Goals In 2024 - 5 Tips

Nearly twenty days of the new year are over and now is the time to make sure that you don't give up on your fitness resolutions that you enthusiastically made on the first day of the year. The struggle is not just to start exercising but to maintain one's fitness regime and keep working out regularly. Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness and Nutrition Expert, VP Vitabiotics Ltd, said, "The year 2024 has begun and many of us are striving to embark on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle prioritising fitness. Whether you’re looking forward to shedding those extra kilos or just wish to fit into your old jeans, the important thing is to make realistic and achievable goals. Aim for steady progress rather than rapid transformation."

Don't Give Up On Your Fitness Goals: Tips To Stay Consistent

Looking to lose weight? Or trying to maintain the kilos that you worked hard to shed off? Rohit Shelatkar shares five essential tips to help you stay on track and achieve your fitness goals:

1. Start Modestly And Sustainably: Starting your fitness journey slowly and steadily is a smart choice to make. Set attainable fitness goals in the year 2024, by combining a healthy lifestyle, and balancing your daily diet. For instance, if your goal is to shed kilos, start with cardio exercises like walking 6000 steps a day, jogging, cycling, or swimming. If you haven’t done strength training before, then start doing it twice a week. Gradually increase the regime and sustain it.

2. Have A Balanced Diet: While you’re on a fitness journey, it is most important to have a balanced diet. Incorporate nutrient-dense foods such as whole grains, lean proteins, green leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits, and nuts. In addition, lessen the intake of sugary drinks and cut down on processed foods.

3. Opt For A Sport: Incorporating sports will help you maintain both your mental and physical health. It also lowers your stress levels. Playing sports of any kind improves blood flow throughout the body. Engaging in physical activity can enhance breathing while engaging the body's muscles. It significantly increases your strength, stamina, endurance, and ability to develop lean muscle mass. Among the well-liked sports that can be opted for are football, badminton, cricket, squash, and table tennis.

4. Make It Fun With A Support System: Seek a family member or friends who share similar interests in fitness. This will help you stay motivated on your journey and have constant encouragement. Share your progress, celebrate achievements together, and lean on each other during challenging times. Group workouts or classes can also add a social component to your fitness routine, making it more enjoyable.

5. Stay Hydrated And Rest Well: Hydration is something that is often underestimated. Make it a habit to sip on plenty of water throughout the day. Ensure you have a restful night's sleep as well. Our bodies are revitalised and healed during the procedure, and they are essential to reaching our fitness goals.

"Remember, consistency is king. Sticking to your fitness routine and following it regularly will help you in achieving your goals. Implementing these tips will not only help you achieve your fitness aspirations but also contribute to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle," says Shelatkar.