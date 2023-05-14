Mother's Day: Self-Care Tips For Busy Moms For A Healthy Lifestyle

Mother is the first person a child seeks upon returning home, no matter how old the child is. She looks after her child from birth until her last breath. She performs all her duties throughout the day even if she is tired.

Mother's Day is always celebrated by bringing gifts for mothers, some cook for them. Some cut cakes, some take their mother's out for a day out and spend quality time with their mothers. All mothers play an important role in the growth and overall development of their children. For a mother, her whole world revolves around her kids.

Dr. Tasneem Nishah Shah, Consultant and Clinical Lead, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital shares self care tips for mothers to keep their overall wellbeing in check.

A healthy mom means a healthy family. Even though you adore the Mother's Day presents you get, it is also important that you take some time for yourself, pamper yourself, and practice self-care. Whatever you do, make sure to take some time to relax and recharge. Self-care looks different for everyone and it's important to find out what you need and enjoy.

Some of the self-care ideas to help you take care of yourself are below:

- Keep taking time for yourself until you are you again

- Get regular exercise - 30 minutes of walking every day in the sun can help boost your mood and improve your health.

- Work out with a friend.

- Join an online book club

- Make a cozy corner in your home where you can relax and unwind. Make a list of activities you enjoy, try relaxing activities

- Eat a regular healthy meal and stay hydrated.

- Focus on positivity. Set goals, and priorities.

- Mental health is more than the absence of mental illness - it's essential for your overall health and quality of life.

- Stay connected. Let your friends or family members know that you need their support and reach out for emotional support as well as practical help.

- Seek professional help when you have difficulty sleeping, change of appetite, difficulty in concentrating, or loss of interest in things that you usually find enjoyable

“Give and be generous to others. Kindness makes us feel good and purposeful.”

The bond between a mother and her child is so special that it's cherished forever by children and mothers. Motherhood is a challenging but rewarding journey. Thus, instead of celebrating only one day, we should make every day as special as Mother’s Day and celebrate motherhood.