Peanuts can help reduce weight, has several other health benefits

The myth associated with weight loss regimes is that one has to eat boiled food and other dietary products. But in fact, one can also lose weight by eating meals that are high on calories and have healthy carbs.

There are several food options top of the list is peanuts. They are extremely rich in protein, fat, fibre and other healthy nutrients. It can be added to desserts, cakes, confectionery and can be eaten as snacks. Peanuts are a versatile food. 

As per a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, eating foods which are rich in protein can help burn more calories. As per experts, your teeth cannot break peanuts into small pieces which is necessary for digestion. Therefore, your body absorbs fewer calories and the leftover is excreted through waste.

Peanuts are high in protein, it can be had inbetween meals to reduce binge eating and they are also help in easy bowel movement due to its high fibre content.

Peanuts can help improve heart health as it contains more healthful monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats than saturated fats. 

Since peanuts have a low glycemic index (GI) they do not cause big spikes in blood sugar levels and are excellent for diabetics or people with a risk of diabetes. Peanuts have a GI score of 23, which makes it a low-GI food.

