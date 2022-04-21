As Covid-19 cases rise again, especially in the Delhi-NCR region triggering fresh concerns for the fourth wave of coronavirus, parents have another worry to address- How to protect their unvaccinated kids from the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which is said to be a dominant strain in India now.

Unlike us, children below the age of 12 are at a higher risk of catching the virus due to the absence of artificial immunity against Covid-19 and as schools and educational institutes in the country resume physical learning, it becomes all the more important for parents to protect their kids.

Omicron now domianant

Delhi health department in the recent DDMA meeting said that Omicron is emerging to be the dominant variant in the national capital. This comes as schools and coaching centres resume physical learning.

Here are some tips for parents to protect their unvaccinated children from Omicron

Upgrade masks

More than chocolates and junk food, make sure that you invest in a comfortable, upgraded and doctor’s recommended mask for your kids when they go out.

For the unvaccinated population, the mask is the sole hope for protection against the virus. The best mask is one they can keep on, can put back on after they’ve had a snack, and it has to fit well.

Get a full health check-up

While it is humanly impossible for anyone to stop the virus, what one as a responsible parent can do is prepare for exigencies. The best way is to know your child’s health inside out.

A full checkup will disclose the deficiency in your child, and underlying conditions if any and can help a doctor prepare your child’s body to fight and prevent infections.

Ensure routine vaccines

Ensure all routine vaccinations are done, including for flu. Experts believe that Omicron causes flu-like damage to the body and thus routine vaccines may strengthen you child’s body to fight the virus.

Teach them Covid appropriate behaviour

As saddening as it is, the best tool in preventing Omicron infection in children is to teach them to survive the virus.

Teach them proper usage of masks, social distancing, and use of sanitisers and disinfectants amongst many other things.

Nutrition-rich diet

For a kid or an adult, nothing beats an external infection that a healthy immune body. To achieve that, rely on home-cooked nutritious meals rather than multi-vitamins. Ensure that your child gets all the important nutrients, especially Vitamin C and iron, which is effective in combating the Omicron.

