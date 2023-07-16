Seat Of Suffering: How Your Chair Can Threaten Your Overall Health? Expert Explains

Movement, even if it is slow, may have a significant impact. For starters, you will burn more calories. Consequently, there may be a potential for energy and weight reduction. Additionally, exercise keeps your muscles toned, mobile, and mentally healthy, especially as you age.

In an interview with Zee English, Suresh Tanwar, Head of Audit and Consultancy, British Safety Council India talks about the surprising health risks lurking in your chair.

Suresh Tanwar says, "We often spend most of our waking hours seated at work, at home or in various establishments." However, alarming research indicates that prolonged sitting can harm our health. A study conducted in 2017 revealed that individuals who spend most of their day sitting down are at an increased risk of premature death.



cre Trending Stories

Sitting as a working posture was not prevalent until a few centuries ago. At the start of the 19th century, only one per cent of individuals had sedentary jobs. However, three-quarters of us work in offices today, most of our day seated. This lifestyle shift has negatively affected our posture, increasing the likelihood of back pain.

Dangers Of Sitting For Long Hours

Studies suggest that extended periods of sitting, ranging from 30 minutes to 12 hours, can harm health. Most of us hunch over chairs while peering at computer screens, exerting uneven pressure on the spine and compressing the chest cavity.

Additionally, fat burns slower when sitting compared to when we are active. Short breaks every hour of continuous screen use are needed to counteract these risks.

Although many jobs today require sitting, it is crucial to prioritize regular exercise to offset the sedentary lifestyle. Research, such as the ICMR-INDIAB study, has revealed that many people in India lead inactive lives, leading to increased rates of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Also Read: Can Water Fasts Aid In Weight Loss? Expert Shares Benefits And Facts

How Exercising Benefits Health

Exercise is widely recognized as essential for maintaining good health, but even incorporating exercise does not eliminate the risks of prolonged sitting.

In the UK, the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 mandate employers protect their employees from health risks associated with sedentary work.

In February this year, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), a UK government agency, commissioned the Workplace Health Expert Committee (WHEC), which found that prolonged sitting increases the chances of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, colon, endometrial, lung, and breast cancers, and depression.

With around 507,000 workers with work-related musculoskeletal disorders, employers must prioritize their employees' well-being.

Educating staff about the health risks linked to prolonged sitting, which can result in cardiometabolic diseases and premature mortality, is essential.

How Can You Add More Movement While At Work

Sit-stand desks have emerged as a solution, allowing workers to switch between sitting and standing. However, it's important to note that not all health experts endorse them, as prolonged standing carries risks. Professor Karen Walker-Bone from Arthritis Research UK/MRC Center highlights that prolonged sitting and standing pose risks to posture, emphasizing the importance of avoiding static positions altogether.

Also Read: 10 Everyday Habits That Are Making You Sick

Some organizations, like the Lambeth Council in the UK, have implemented "hot-desk" setups, where employees move regularly to different workstations. The flexible equipment has fully adjustable chairs and PCs on movable arms.

However, employees may forget to make the necessary adjustments for comfort. Proactive education on maintaining good posture and taking regular breaks is crucial in addressing this issue.

Ultimately, our bodies are designed for movement, not prolonged sitting. Whether investing in sit-stand desks or simply opting for stairs over elevators, incorporating regular physical activity into our daily lives is vital for our overall health and well-being.