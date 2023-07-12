Can Water Fasts Aid In Weight Loss? Expert Shares Benefits And Facts

Weight Loss tips: Water fasting has gained popularity as a quick and drastic approach to shed excess pounds. Advocates claim that abstaining from solid foods and consuming only water for a designated period can lead to rapid weight loss.

In an interview with Zee English, Mr. Praveen Tiwari, Co-founder of Netsol Water shares, "While it’s true that water fasts can result in initial weight reduction, the long-term benefits and sustainability of this approach remain questionable."

What is Water fasting?

cre Trending Stories

Water fasting is a kind of fast in which you can only drink water. Water fasts typically last 24–72 hours. Without medical guidance, you shouldn't continue to water fast for more than this period of time.

The Mechanics of Water Fasting

Water fasting involves refraining from all calorie intake except for water, typically for a specific duration ranging from 24 hours to several days. During this period, the body primarily relies on stored glycogen and fat reserves for energy. Consequently, initial weight loss is often significant, primarily due to water loss and the depletion of glycogen stores.

Also Read: High Blood Sugar Control During Monsoon: 6 Fruits Diabetics Can Have Guilt-Free To Lose Weight

Short-Term Benefits of Water Fasting

Rapid Weight Loss: Water fasting can lead to quick weight loss, making it appealing for those seeking immediate results. However, it’s important to note that the majority of this weight loss comes from water and glycogen stores rather than fat reduction.

Detoxification: Proponents argue that water fasting supports the body’s detoxification processes, allowing it to eliminate toxins and waste more efficiently. While limited research exists on this topic, some studies suggest that fasting may enhance autophagy, a cellular cleaning process.

Limitations and Long-Term Sustainability

Muscle Loss: Extended periods of fasting can lead to muscle loss as the body utilizes protein as an energy source. This can have adverse effects on overall health and potentially decrease the basal metabolic rate, making weight regain more likely after returning to regular eating habits.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Water fasting lacks essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Extended periods without these vital components can lead to deficiencies, impairing bodily functions and overall well-being.

Temporary Solution: Water fasting is often a temporary fix rather than a sustainable lifestyle change. Once fasting ends, individuals may revert to previous eating habits, leading to weight regain. Long-term weight management requires a balanced and sustainable approach involving healthy eating and regular physical activity.

Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Top Exercises For Beginners To Burn Calories

A Safer Approach To Losing Weight: Intermittent Fasting

For those who are seeking weight loss benefits while prioritizing a safer and more sustainable approach, intermittent fasting (IF) emerges as a favourable option.

By incorporating IF into your routine, you can alternate between fasting and eating within specific time windows, such as the widely practised 16/8 method (16 hours of fasting followed by an 8-hour eating window). This approach allows for a more balanced intake of nutrients while still promoting calorie restriction and the potential for weight loss.