Sex and pollution: BEWARE! Is bad air making you flop in bedroom? Find out!

As air pollution continues to wreak havoc on the lives of residents of several cities in India, particularly Delhi-NCR, another disturbing problem has crept into the bedroom. The sex life of couples seems to have been majorly affected and Delhi's toxic air is largely responsible. And men are being affected the most. Several studies have shown that regular exposure to toxic car fumes is linked with higher rates of erectile dysfunction in men.

Here are some key impacts that pollution has on sex life and fertility:

- Leads to low libido in men and women

- Erectile dysfunction in men

- Lower levels of testosterone and estrogen

- Can affect an expecting mother/unborn fetus

Research studies have shown that pollution is directly impacting the sex lives of men. A recent study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine has revealed inhaling toxic air heavily laced with a high dose of pollutants, is causing inflammation in blood vessels and enough oxygen is not reaching men's genitals, thus impacting men's ability to get aroused. In an earlier interview with IANS, Arvind Vaid, a Delhi-based IVF expert, had earlier said that breathing too much-polluted air leads to a higher concentration of free radicals in the blood. That causes a lower sperm quality even in fertile men.

There are other studies that point out similar findings. According to the Guardian, "a 2017 US investigation involving more than 400 men found those exposed to the highest air pollution levels were around 15 per cent more at risk of being a flop in the bedroom."

So how to deal with the impact of pollution?

Wear an N-95 mask: Whenever you are stepping out, make sure to wear a well-fitted N-95 mask to keep yourself as protected from outdoor pollutants as necessary.

Air purifiers: Unfortunately, these are no longer optional in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. The indoor air can be as polluted as outdoor air and sometimes, more. So for a healthy sex life and overall health, it's a good idea to have purifiers at home.

Diet and sleep: A proper diet rich in veggies, fruits and plenty of fluid intake is necessary. As is sleep. Lack of sleep causes stress and anxiety and that is never good for your libido.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)