Alzheimer’s Disease: Poor sleep to zero exercise - 5 daily habits that are increasing your risk of dementia

A progressive neurologic disorder that leads to the brain shrinking (atrophy) and brain cells dying, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most painful and feared cognitive disorders as there's no cure for it yet. The brain disorder slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, we lose the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia among older adults. While it starts showing symptoms in most people in their mid-60s, sometimes there can be early onset of the disease too. While medical science is making constant progress, here are 5 everyday habits that can, over a prolonged period, be responsible for the onset of dementia.

Sedentary lifestyle: Are you sitting at your desk for long hours without exercising? Are you frequently a couch potato? Even if you have a hectic work life and you are indeed working hard at the office, a lack of physical activities takes a toll on your health. Not just heart health, exercising is very important for our cognitive health too. Indulging in physical activities improves heart rate, releases good endorphins, and promotes blood flow to the brain, which is increasingly important as you grow older.

Poor sleep: The importance of a good night's sleep can't be emphasized enough. Not sleeping adequately for a prolonged period will lead to a lack of concentration, obesity, and issues with memory retention and will eventually accelerate dementia. When we sleep, our body's vital organs get to rest. This is the time when the overactive human brain also rests and recharges itself. When that does not happen, brain health gets impacted.

Excessive alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption over a prolonged period of time can lead to brain damage, and may increase your risk of developing dementia. Many studies have shown that people who drink excessively or people who binge drink (consuming a large amount of liquor in a short time span) are more likely to develop Alzheimer's rather than those who don't drink or drink in moderation.

Social isolation: In a country like India, social isolation was not a major problem until recently. But urbanization changed this picture, whereas the Covid-19 pandemic in particular led people to experience extreme isolation. A prolonged period of social isolation can lead to anxiety, and stress and damage brain health, which might trigger the onset of dementia later in life. Mental health goes a long way in maintaining brain health.

Poor diet: We are what we eat! If you are having a diet full of unsaturated fats, processed meat, and junk food, it's time to stop. Switch to healthy food and have lots of fruits and green vegetables. It's important to note that Vitamin B12 is very important for cognitive health and the lack of this vitamin in our diet increases the chances of developing dementia.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)